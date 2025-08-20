ARTICLE
20 August 2025

Documents And Other Types Of Evidence In Construction Disputes

WilmerHale

Contributor

Partners Charlie Caher and Marleen Krueger and Senior Associate Xiaohan Cai authored a chapter titled "Documents and other types of evidence in construction disputes".
Charlie Caher,Marleen Krueger, and Xiaohan Cai
Partners Charlie Caher and Marleen Krueger and Senior Associate Xiaohan Cai authored a chapter titled "Documents and other types of evidence in construction disputes" published in Global Arbitration Review's Guide to Construction Arbitration, 6th Edition.

The chapter focuses on the importance of effective management and deployment of relevant documentation, offering guidance on best practices for preserving, compiling, and presenting documents to substantiate claims like delay, disruption and defective work. It also explores document preservation, disclosure, and the role of witness and demonstrative evidence in resolving complex, high-value disputes.

View the full chapter.

