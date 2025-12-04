Nevada Supreme Court Rejects Portal-to-Portal Exemptions: Pre-Shift COVID Testing Counts As Work Under State Law And Legislature Quickly Reverses Course

Key Takeaways: In Amazon.com Services, LLC v. Malloy, 141 Nev. Adv. Op. 50 (Oct. 30, 2025), the Nevada Supreme Court resolved an important certified question affecting wage-and-hour litigation statewide – it ruled that Nevada's wage laws do not incorporate the federal Portal-to-Portal Act's ("PPA") broad exclusions for preliminary and postliminary activities. The ruling arose in the context of Amazon's mandatory pre-shift COVID-19 testing policy during the pandemic, under which employees alleged unpaid time for required health screenings. Because Nevada has not adopted the PPA, the Court held that these federally recognized exemptions are not available to employers as a categorical defense under state law. However, the Nevada Legislature acted almost immediately, enacting SB 8 in a special session just weeks later to expressly import PPA style exemptions into the state law.

Case Background

Nevada Resident Dwight Malloy, a warehouse employee at an Amazon fulfillment center, filed a putative class action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada alleging that Amazon violated NRS 608.016 by requiring workers to undergo mandatory health screenings without paying them for the time spent completing these protocols. He alleged that the mandatory COVID-19 testing before each shift added several minutes of unpaid time. Relying on Nevada's broader state constitutional wage protections, Malloy brought a proposed class action seeking compensation for all employees subjected to this COVID-19 testing.

Amazon moved to dismiss, urging the district court to apply the Portal-to-Portal Act and treat the testing as non-compensable preliminary activity. Under the PPA, federal law excludes from the definition of compensable work time activities "preliminary to" or "postliminary to" an employee's principal duties. Amazon argued that Nevada has historically mirrored the FLSA and that the PPA's framework should follow. The district court disagreed, concluding that Nevada law had not incorporated the PPA and that mandatory testing time was compensable. Faced with competing interpretations of the statute and no controlling Nevada precedent, the federal court invoked Nevada Appellate Procedure Rule 5 and certified the central question to the Nevada Supreme Court. The Nevada Supreme Court accepted the certified question, setting the stage for a definitive interpretation of NRS 608.016.

The Nevada Supreme Court's Ruling

Justice Ron Parraguirre authored the opinion of the Nevada Supreme Court and began by reframing the certified question to ensure a precise answer. The opinion was clear that the Supreme Court would decide only "whether Nevada's wage-hour laws incorporate the exceptions to compensable 'work' that are laid out in the PPA." Id. at 1-2. That focus on the exceptions drove the Supreme Court's analysis.

Although Nevada's wage laws often "mirror the FLSA," the Supreme Court emphasized that its prior decisions have repeatedly refused to follow federal law where the texts diverge. Amazon.com Servs., LLC v. Malloy, 141 Nev. Adv. Op. 50, 2025 WL 3032215, at 2 (2025). This case, the Supreme Court explained, was one of those moments. The PPA provides a sweeping "catchall" set of exclusions for any activity deemed preliminary or postliminary. Id. at 4. Nevada's statutes, by contrast, contain only "narrow and specific exceptions," such as those enumerated in NRS 608.0195 and NRS 608.215. Id.

The Supreme Court stressed the structural mismatch: the PPA creates a broad outer boundary of non-compensable time, whereas Nevada's Legislature chose not to include any analogous, general preliminary-activity exemption. The opinion makes the legislative intent point explicit: "The plain language of NRS Chapter 608 does not evince legislative intent to mirror the PPA, and the PPA's broad exceptions do not correspond with the narrow and specific exceptions Nevada provides." Id.

The Supreme Court also observed that the Legislature has amended Nevada's wage-and-hour provisions "on multiple occasions" to align certain terms with federal law when it wished to do so—yet it never added PPA-style text or referred to preliminary or postliminary activities. Id. at *5. In other words, the Legislature knew how to adopt the PPA and simply chose not to.

Based on this textual and structural analysis, the Supreme Court answered the certified question "in the negative." Id. Nevada has not incorporated the PPA's exceptions, and employers cannot rely on them to avoid paying for required pre-shift tasks.

Notably, the Supreme Court did not resolve whether COVID testing is necessarily compensable in every scenario. Instead, the ruling's effect is to eliminate the PPA as a categorical shield. Whether a specific pre-shift activity is compensable will depend on Nevada's own definition of "work," not federal carve-outs.

Implications for Employers

Although Malloy was quickly overtaken by legislative action, its interpretive significance cannot be overstated. For roughly two weeks, Malloy dramatically broadened the scope of compensable time under Nevada law by removing the federal preliminary/postliminary framework entirely. Employer groups immediately warned that the ruling could expose businesses to retroactive claims for any mandatory pre- or post-shift activity — health screenings, safety checks, clock-in delays, security gates, equipment pickups, or similar tasks.

In mid-November 2025, the Nevada Legislature enacted SB 8, expressly adding PPA-style exemptions into NRS Chapter 608 and applying them retroactively. The Governor signed it into law on November 20, and it took immediate effect. That legislation largely neutralized the backward-looking exposure that Malloy might have created. However, SB 8 itself carries a 2029 sunset, meaning Nevada may revisit the issue in future sessions. If SB 8 lapses or is modified, Malloy's reasoning will again guide courts in interpreting Chapter 608.

Even with SB 8 in place, Malloy is a consequential decision for Nevada employers. It clarifies that Nevada's wage statutes stand on their own terms and will not absorb federal exemptions absent explicit legislative action. Employers with Nevada operations should ensure that any required pre- or post-shift activity is properly categorized, measured, and recorded — and should keep a close eye on the evolving legislative environment as the 2029 sunset approaches.

