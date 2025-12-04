Florida Federal Court Denies Certification Of Nationwide Classes Of Burger King Consumers In Suit Alleging Deceptive Practices

Duane Morris Takeaways: On November 25, 2025, in Coleman, et al. v. Burger King Corp., Case No. 22-CV-20925, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 231422 (S.D. Fla. Nov. 25, 2025), Judge Roy K. Altman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida denied a motion for class certification of three nationwide classes of consumers against one of the Burger King after the lawsuit narrowly survived two motions to dismiss. The Court held that due to the predominance of individual questions between the proposed classes, and plaintiffs' lack of class-wide evidence to support certification, the plaintiffs failed to establish the prerequisites for class certification from the sale of "Whoppers" and "Big Kings" across the country. The opinion illustrates the hurdles plaintiffs face when attempting to certify multi-state, let alone nationwide, classes, and the fundamental, yet effective arguments corporate counsel can raise to defeat them.

Case Background

Plaintiffs, a group of Burger King consumers alleging that Burger King materially overstates the size of its burgers in advertisements, sought certification of three nationwide classes. Id. at *2. Plaintiffs sought certification under Rule 23(b)(3), which allows a district court to certify a class only if "the court finds that the questions of law or fact common to class members predominate over any questions affecting only individual members, and that a class action is superior to other available methods for fairly and efficiently adjudicating the controversy." Id. at *6-7 (quoting Fed. R. Civ. P. 23(b)(3)). Plaintiffs insisted that they each purchased a burger because of the advertising and would not have if the size of the burgers had been portrayed accurately. Id. at *3. Notably, the plaintiffs did not offer any substantive analysis on variations between state laws despite their request for certification of nationwide classes.

Burger King responded that plaintiffs' motion could not satisfy predominance and superiority under Rule 23(b)(3) and commonality and typicality under Rule 23(a). Id. at *8. Burger King argued that plaintiffs' lack of class-wide evidence, coupled with Burger King's affirmative defenses that raise additional individualized questions, was fatal to their motion for class certification. Id. at *33. Also weighing against predominance, Burger King argued, the proposed class members "were exposed to a wide variety of advertisements," and "[n]o single photograph of a burger . . . can represent the appearances of the burgers every other class member received." Id. at *23, 28.

The Court's Opinion

In a 35-page opinion, Judge Roy K. Altman denied plaintiffs' motion for class certification for failing to carry their Rule 23 burden. Explaining that plaintiffs are not entitled to "a mere pleading standard" on a motion for class certification, and that they must "affirmatively demonstrate" their compliance with each element of Rule 23, the Court held that plaintiffs failed to establish predominance and superiority under Rule 23(b)(3) and, at minimum, commonality under Rule 23(a). Id. at *5 (quoting Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Dukes, 564 U.S. 338, 350 (2011)).

As for predominance, the Court explained that Plaintiffs needed to be able to prove "the relative smallness of the burgers [they bought compared to the burgers in the advertisements] with a few pieces of common evidence that apply with equal force to everyone." Id. at *30. Plaintiffs could not do that, the Court held, because each putative class member saw a particular advertisement and received a specific burger. Id. Plus, by seeking certification of nationwide or multi-state classes, plaintiffs bear the heavy burden to demonstrate that "variations in state law" do not threaten to "swamp any common issues and defeat predominance." Id. at *10 (quoting Klay v. Humana, Inc., 382 F.3d 1241, 1261 (11th Cir. 2004)). Plaintiffs' motion for certification did not provide "any analysis of potential state-law conflicts," thus "utterly fail[ing]" to meet their burden of showing that common issues of law predominate. Id. at *12.

The Court further agreed that Burger King's affirmative defenses raised additional individualized inquiries. If the Court were to grant certification, a "potentially significant percentage" of the putative class members may be precluded from pursuing their claims by virtue of an arbitration clause and class action waiver that loyalty rewards program users had agreed to, and with respect to at least one class, numerous plaintiffs and putative class members did not properly notify Burger King of the alleged breaches within a reasonable time after they discovered the alleged breaches.

For similar reasons, the Court rejected plaintiffs' proffered method of calculating class-wide damages by subtracting the price of the burger from the value of the item as determined by the jury. Id. at *45. Burger King menu items vary by location, and the prices likely differed throughout the class period, so the Court would need to confirm when and where each individual plaintiff purchased a burger in order to compute damages. Id. at *46.

Turning to superiority, the Court held that plaintiffs' proposed classes "would create an administrative nightmare." Id. at *51. Plaintiffs contended that "there are no significant or unusual difficulties in managing this case" because Burger King's liability "can be proven by its uniform advertisements and photographs of the actual Menu Items served to customers, which are common to the entire class." Id. at *50. The Court rejected plaintiffs' conclusory argument because the proposed class involves millions of consumers stretching to 2018, "very few of whom are likely to have retained proof of (or even remember) their fast-food purchases." Id. at *52.

Finally, though not necessary for denying class certification, the Court held that plaintiffs failed to show that common questions they raised, such as whether Burger King's advertisements are materially misleading, can be raised through class-wide evidence. Id. at *54. While plaintiffs offered questions common to the class, they failed to show that a class-wide proceeding would "generate common answers apt to drive the resolution of the litigation." Id. at *55 (quoting Dukes, 564 U.S. at 350).

In sum, after narrowly surviving two motions to dismiss, plaintiffs were unable to surmount their burden at the class certification stage, and the Court denied their motion for class certification.

Implications For Companies

The Court's holding in Coleman demonstrates the burden that plaintiffs must overcome when seeking to certify a class. Coleman shows that plaintiffs cannot rest on the allegations in their complaints to satisfy the elements of class certification and must instead put forth evidence from which courts may determine commonality and predominance.

In cases involving allegations of consumer fraud, it may not be sufficient for plaintiffs to establish that they were all deceived by the same allegedly fraudulent behavior. Instead, to certify a nationwide class, plaintiffs may also need to overcome differences between locations; difficulties in supplying reliable, supporting proof; and variations between state laws.

Additionally, Coleman represents a reminder of the continued utility of an arbitration agreement for defeating class certification, even where the agreement may not extend to all members of the class.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.