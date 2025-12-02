ARTICLE
2 December 2025

CFPB To Begin Transferring Remaining Litigation To DOJ Amid Funding Collapse

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On November 20, 2025, the CFPB notified staff that it will begin transferring its remaining enforcement lawsuits and other pending litigation to the Department of Justice.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
A.J. Dhaliwal’s articles from Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)

On November 20, 2025, the CFPB notified staff that it will begin transferring its remaining enforcement lawsuits and other pending litigation to the Department of Justice. The shift comes as the agency anticipates running out of operating funds under the Consumer Financial Protection Act (previously discussed here).

The DOJ will assume responsibility for the limited number of enforcement actions and rulemaking challenges that are still active in federal courts. CFPB staff were informed that the Bureau will coordinate the handoff of district-court and appellate matters, while open investigations will remain with the agency for now. The status of ongoing litigation, internal staffing assignments, and transition timelines will be determined as the transfer process unfolds.

Putting It Into Practice: The slow unwinding of the CFPB continues, and the litigation transfer highlights just how limited the agency's enforcement capacity has become (previously discussed here and here). At the same time, press reports this week indicate that enforcement staff have been told that certain dormant matters are being cleared to move forward. How this apparent shift fits into the Bureau's evolving posture — and its coordination with DOJ — remains unclear. Companies subject to active or potential CFPB enforcement should closely monitor updates regarding the transition and track DOJ communications to understand how incoming teams may approach case strategy, negotiations, and remedies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More