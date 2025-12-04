Call Your Mother Court: Judging America Since 1789

In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.

When we started this blog, friends, colleagues, and first-year associates were asking the same question. How exactly did the Southern District of New York earn its moniker, the "Mother Court"?

Established in 1789, SDNY is one of the original 13 federal courts created by the Judiciary Act, making it a few weeks older than the Supreme Court. In its earliest years, the court's caseload was confined largely to maritime disputes, including cases like United States v. Schooner Amistad, an early abolitionist victory that began in SDNY before reaching the Supreme Court, and countless admiralty matters involving cargo, salvage rights, and international trade. By the early 1900s, as the court's jurisdiction expanded alongside American commerce, SDNY emerged as the venue for resolving the nation's most pressing legal conflicts — a reflection of New York City's central role in finance, trade, and political power.

The nickname "Mother Court" speaks not only to SDNY's age, but to the natural outgrowth of experience: wisdom. Over generations, the court has applied time-tested legal principles to cases spanning the country's evolving challenges — from Titanic sinking claims to disputes over data privacy, espionage and everything in between. It has presided over landmark First Amendment battles, such as New York Times Co. v. United States (1971), the Pentagon Papers case; high-profile criminal prosecutions, including United States v. Anthony Salerno (1986), which targeted mob boss "Fat Tony" Salerno; major financial crimes, such as United States v. Bernard L. Madoff (2009), the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history; and terrorism cases, such as United States v. Ahmed Ghailani (2010), the first Guantanamo detainee tried in civilian court. In every era, SDNY's rulings have shaped not just outcomes, but the trajectory of American law.

Over the years, the "Mother Court" has also raised generations of legal heavyweights, such as Learned Hand, Constance Baker Motley, and Sonia Sotomayor, who went on to shape American law. Judge Learned Hand, often regarded as one of the most influential jurists never to serve on the Supreme Court, spent decades on the SDNY and Second Circuit benches, producing opinions celebrated for their clarity and intellectual rigor. Judge Constance Baker Motley was a celebrated legal mind who paved the way as the first Black woman to argue before the US Supreme Court and the first to serve as a federal judge. And Justice Sonia Sotomayor, before joining the Supreme Court, served as a district judge in SDNY, presiding over complex cases that prepared her for her current tenure.

In short, if you need top-notch, sophisticated jurisprudence, call your Mother (Court).

