28 April 2025

Now Available! 2025 Commercial Litigation Outlook

We are excited to share the 2025 edition of our Commercial Litigation Outlook, offering key insights into the evolving legal landscape.
Kristine R. Argentine,Joseph Orzano, and Aaron Belzer
We are excited to share the 2025 edition of our Commercial Litigation Outlook, offering key insights into the evolving legal landscape.

This year's Outlook explores anticipated shifts under the second Trump Administration, including regulatory changes, agency governance shifts, and the growing role of AI in legal proceedings. AI-related challenges, such as deepfakes and data privacy, continue to shape litigation. The False Claims Act faces constitutional scrutiny, while health care litigation evolves under new DOJ and FTC priorities.

Consumer class actions remain on the rise, particularly in privacy-related litigation involving tracking technologies, AI-driven data collection, and misleading advertising claims. Emerging concerns include "dark pattern" lawsuits, unauthorized cookie tracking, and evolving California consumer protection laws under the CCPA.

The year ahead promises significant developments for businesses and the legal community. Stay informed and adaptable with our insights into these key trends.

Originally published 27 February 2025

