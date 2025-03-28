ARTICLE
28 March 2025

Betz Interviews Marion County Commercial Court Judge Klineman

Taft partner Tracy Betz interviewed Marion County Commercial Court Judge Christina Klineman to discuss her experiences, the unique practices in commercial court, and the practical insights gained since joining the court...
United States Indiana Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Taft partner Tracy Betz interviewed Marion County Commercial Court Judge Christina Klineman to discuss her experiences, the unique practices in commercial court, and the practical insights gained since joining the court in 2024. In addition, Betz authored the article "Commercial courts: A year in review with Judge Klineman," which was published in The Indiana Lawyer on March 26. View the full interview here. Read the article here (subscription required).

Betz is a partner in Taft's Commercial Litigation group and a member of the Indiana Supreme Court Commercial Courts Committee. She routinely represents companies and individuals in a host of crises and needs. Her primary area of focus is commercial litigation, where she provides strategic and timely advice regarding contract disputes, creditors' rights and collections, intellectual property, trade secret management, non-compete, and securities issues

