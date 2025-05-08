Full Defense Verdict In Dispute Over Three-Million Dollar Land.

In a dispute over a three million dollar commercial land owned by an LLC which, owned by four partners, one of the partners sued the controlling partner, our client. The plaintiff-partner hired a big law firm and filed the case in the complex division of the Dade County circuit court.

As in many business cases, there was an imperfectly drafted agreement between the partners as to who owned what or what percentages. The evidence, however, showed that regardless of the agreements, the other partners had ceded their interest in the business (and therefore, the land) to our client in exchange for taking our client's interest in the company they co-owned abroad.

After nearly two years of litigation the case went to a jury trial. Our team persuaded the jury that, regardless of the imperfections (or even contradictions) in the agreements prepared by plaintiff, (who is not a lawyer), the fact remained that the parties intended for the transfer of the land to be an exchange of a prior transfer of like-kind benefit, the foreign company assets.

Through good persuasion techniques and storytelling, our team was able to persuade the jury that our client did nothing wrong. The jury returned a full defense verdict for our client.

