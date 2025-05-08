ARTICLE
8 May 2025

Full Defense Verdict In Dispute Over Three-Million Dollar Land.

AL
Ayala Law

Contributor

Ayala Law logo

Ayala Law PA is an established, Miami-based litigation law firm founded 12 years ago by Peruvian immigrant and distinguished attorney, Eduardo A. Maura, Esq.

At Ayala, we believe that everybody deserves top-tier legal representation, providing our services at accessible prices, without compromising the quality of our work.

Backed by an AV Preeminent rating and acknowledgment from Best Lawyers, we specialize in providing high-caliber legal services in litigation, focusing on business litigation, construction litigation, real estate litigation, as well as class action litigation. Our attorney, Eduardo Maura, has been recognized by Best Lawyers for two consecutive years, highlighting his outstanding contributions to the legal field. Additionally, Ayala Law has also been recognized as one of America's Best Law Firms for 2025 by Best Lawyers.

Explore Firm Details
In a dispute over a three million dollar commercial land owned by an LLC which, owned by four partners, one of the partners sued the controlling partner, our client.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Ayala Law

In a dispute over a three million dollar commercial land owned by an LLC which, owned by four partners, one of the partners sued the controlling partner, our client. The plaintiff-partner hired a big law firm and filed the case in the complex division of the Dade County circuit court.

As in many business cases, there was an imperfectly drafted agreement between the partners as to who owned what or what percentages. The evidence, however, showed that regardless of the agreements, the other partners had ceded their interest in the business (and therefore, the land) to our client in exchange for taking our client's interest in the company they co-owned abroad.

After nearly two years of litigation the case went to a jury trial. Our team persuaded the jury that, regardless of the imperfections (or even contradictions) in the agreements prepared by plaintiff, (who is not a lawyer), the fact remained that the parties intended for the transfer of the land to be an exchange of a prior transfer of like-kind benefit, the foreign company assets.

Through good persuasion techniques and storytelling, our team was able to persuade the jury that our client did nothing wrong. The jury returned a full defense verdict for our client.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ayala Law
Ayala Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More