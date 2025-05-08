Iowa Workers' Compensation Has Moved

A statewide government reorganization which became effective July 1, 2023, moved the Iowa Workers' Compensation Division under the umbrella of the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing (DIAL) on the state government organizational chart.

DIAL's Workers' Compensation Division (WCD) now administers the workers' compensation system.

Earlier this month, the Division moved into the DIAL building physically, as well. The Division's address is often printed on documents such as denial letters, Auxier letters and subpoenas.

This is a friendly reminder to update your forms and begin using their new address, if you haven't done so already. The Iowa Workers' Compensation Division is now located at:

DIAL Workers' Compensation Division

6200 Park Avenue

Suite 100

Des Moines, IA 50321