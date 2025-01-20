ARTICLE
20 January 2025

Re-Scheduling In Limbo – Hearing Cancelled

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) John Mulrooney has cancelled the long-awaited cannabis re-scheduling hearing set for next week.
Stanley S. Jutkowitz and Susan Ryan
Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) John Mulrooney has cancelled the long-awaited cannabis re-scheduling hearing set for next week. Pro-reform advocates have suggested that the DEA had improper communications with re-scheduling opponents, and filed a request for leave to file an interlocutory appeal. ALJ Mulrooney granted this request and has stayed proceedings for at least 90 days. Next week also brings a new administration, which, together with other ongoing litigation concerning the hearings, could add a layer of complexity to the situation.

Further bulletins as events warrant!

