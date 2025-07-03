ARTICLE
3 July 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: Can Texas Business Courts Handle More Cases Without Adding Judges? (With Chris Kratovil)

Dykema

Contributor

Texas is one step closer to becoming the new Delaware.
United States Texas Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Christopher Kratovil

It's been nearly a year since Texas launched its statewide business courts, offering specialized judges for commercial disputes. Now, with House Bill 40 set to pass, the state will expand the system by lowering the threshold to $5M and adding jurisdiction over IP, trade secrets, and arbitration enforcement.

But with limited divisions and rising demand, strategic positioning will be key if you want your case to receive the business court treatment. Chris Kratovil explains what you need to know before HB 40 goes into effect on September 1.

Christopher Kratovil
