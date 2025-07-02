ARTICLE
2 July 2025

With Merit: To Infinity And Beyond? Putting Arbitration Law To The Test (Video)

B
Bracewell

Contributor

Bracewell logo
infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
Explore Firm Details
Arbitration agreements with infinite scope and/or counterparties put arbitration law to the test with respect to serving justice. Watch the latest in our With Merit video series for insight from Bracewell's Martin Gusy.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Martin Gusy

Arbitration agreements with infinite scope and/or counterparties put arbitration law to the test with respect to serving justice. Watch the latest in our With Merit video series for insight from Bracewell's Martin Gusy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Martin Gusy
Martin Gusy
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More