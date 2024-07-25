Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings to in-house counsel our insights and expertise from the front lines of the appellate courts. Throughout this short video series, we break down the nuances of appellate advocacy, sharing tips and lessons we've learned to help companies' in-house legal teams understand the complexities of the appeals process.

In this first episode, host Owen Wolfe is joined by Amanda Williams and Cat Johns, two former judicial law clerks who offer their unique perspectives on the appeals process, drawing from their firsthand experiences and behind-the-scenes knowledge of how it all works.

