Pryor Cashman Secures Spot On Top Verdict 2024 Top 20 Verdicts In New York List

Pryor Cashman has been named to Top Verdict's 2024 list of the Top 20 Plaintiff's Jury Verdicts in New York, recognizing a significant trial victory secured by the firm's litigation team.

The verdict, totaling $26,276,752.37, was awarded in the case of Applestein, et al. v. Kleinhendler, et al., and was handled by Partner Thomas H. Vidal along with Associates Shamar Toms-Anthony and Rebecca Mandel.

The case involved complex claims, including breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, legal and professional malpractice, conversion, unjust enrichment, elder financial abuse, and related causes of action. The jury found in favor of Pryor Cashman's clients on multiple counts, delivering a significant win in a high-stakes commercial litigation matter.

Top Verdict curates its annual list based on public records and proprietary research, highlighting the most impactful jury awards in state and federal courts across New York.

Learn more about the Top 20 Verdicts in New York for 2024 or the Applestein, et al. v. Kleinhendler case using the links below.

