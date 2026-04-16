Brand Protection Tips For Businesses During The FIFA World Cup 2026

Picture this. It is June 2026, your place in LA, Miami, or Kansas City is full, the TVs are finally behaving, and your staff has perfected the art of pouring and pivoting when a match swings in two minutes.

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Picture this. It is June 2026, your place in LA, Miami, or Kansas City is full, the TVs are finally behaving, and your staff has perfected the art of pouring and pivoting when a match swings in two minutes. You want the crowd. You want the repeat business. You also want to stay out of the kind of IP trouble that feels like a soft yellow that turns into a second yellow when you post the recap on Instagram.





Here is the core rule that keeps hospitality marketing onside for FIFA World Cup 26™ (June 11 to July 19, 2026): You can absolutely throw a packed watch party. Just don’t market it like you are affiliated with FIFA.1

FIFA has published Intellectual Property Guidelines (June 2024, version 2.0) that explain what FIFA considers its Official Intellectual Property, what creates an “unauthorized commercial association,” and examples of permitted versus problematic uses. FIFA also publishes separate guidance on brand protection and Clean Zones around stadiums and other event sites.

If you are a hospitality operator, the risk is rarely “you showed the match.” The risk is the marketing wrapper around your event, particularly when you charge admission, sell VIP tables, bring in sponsors, hand out promo items, or operate near a venue where Clean Zone rules can tighten the boundary lines.

Before You Design Flyers, Understand What FIFA Treats As “Official IP”

FIFA’s Guidelines describe “Official Intellectual Property” as including a range of brand assets, such as official logos and wordmarks, host city logos and slogans, and the trophy imagery.2 Only FIFA Rights Holders are permitted to use the Official IP for commercial purposes.

VAR check for marketing: If your promotion would cause a reasonable fan to think “this bar is officially connected,” assume FIFA will view it as an unauthorized association.

Use the following chart as your pre-tournament playbook for ads, social, menus, signage, street activations, rooftop parties, hotel lobby screenings, and influencer nights. Each “Instead” column is designed to keep the excitement while reducing the association risk FIFA is focused on:

Don’t Instead Why Do not call your event an “Official watch party,” “Official HQ,” “FIFA rooftop bash,” or anything that implies commercial endorsement. Call it a “soccer watch party,” “match-day rooftop screening,” “international tournament viewing,” or “June and July match nights.” FIFA flags “undue commercial association” where it appears you are associated with FIFA or the Tournament, including by implying you are a rights holder. Do not use “FIFA,” “FIFA World Cup,” “World Cup,” “World Cup 26,” “Mundial,” or host city official slogans as marketing hooks on ads, menus, or posters. Use generic football language and country themed language that does not incorporate FIFA IP. FIFA encourages businesses to use generic football or country related images and terminology rather than FIFA IP. Do not use FIFA logos, the trophy image, official emblems, host city logos, or “lookalike” versions on flyers, backdrops, menus, or merch. Create your own original event branding that features your venue name, generic soccer imagery, and country colors, with no confusing similarity to official assets. Official IP is protected. Only rights holders can use it commercially. Confusingly similar variations can also be an issue. Do not post branded “countdown clocks,” branded match timers, or “X days until FIFA World Cup 26” graphics to drive traffic. Post generic “summer soccer countdown” content. Or post operational updates like reservation windows and hours with no tournament branding. FIFA calls out commercially branded countdown tools as creating unauthorized association. Do not build a match schedule graphic and place your logo next to it, add “Presented by,” or add sponsor logos. If you must discuss match times, keep it informational and separate from promotional branding. Keep your “Presented by” language on a separate promo post without the schedule. FIFA draws a line between information and commercial use “in proximity” to logos and sponsor language. Do not run ticket giveaways, raffles, sweepstakes, or “book a room, win tickets” promos unless authorized or coordinated with a FIFA rights holder. Use venue owned prizes instead, such as tabs, VIP tables, merch that does not use FIFA IP, gift cards, or “free appetizer” rewards. FIFA states ticket promotions are not permitted unless authorized or in cooperation with a rights holder. Tickets from unauthorized promotions may be cancelled. Do not sell or bundle “ticket-inclusive hospitality packages” on your own. If you want to offer true ticket-inclusive hospitality, route through the official hospitality rights holder and compliant channels. FIFA states it will appoint an exclusive hospitality rights holder who is the only company permitted to offer ticket-inclusive hospitality packages worldwide. Do not sell “limited edition” shirts, cups, posters, or wristbands that include FIFA marks, trophy imagery, or host city logos. Sell venue-branded items with generic soccer messaging or do country themed items without official marks. FIFA treats unauthorized products bearing FIFA IP as counterfeits and states it takes action to halt such activity. Do not let pop-up vendors set up near your entrance selling “World Cup” gear if it uses FIFA IP. Build a vendor policy now. Require proof of licensing for any tournament branded items, and keep your own promo materials generic. FIFA’s brand protection work targets counterfeit products and unauthorized traders. Do not send street teams to hand out flyers or branded items near stadium approaches or event sites. Market digitally, market at your premises, and if you are in a Clean Zone, stick to “business as usual” operations without event-targeting gimmicks. FIFA describes Clean Zones restricting commercial activities of unauthorized businesses; prohibited activity includes distribution of promotional items or flyers by non-sponsors. Do not assume “I am a permanent bar nearby, so anything goes.” Do train staff on Clean Zone expectations and keep promotions framed as your normal operations, not as an attempt to ride the tournament’s goodwill. FIFA states permanent businesses may continue core operations if they are not specifically targeting the event for undue promotional benefit. Do not advertise a large public screening, ticketed viewing, sponsored viewing, or co-hosted viewing without checking licensing needs. Use FIFA’s public viewing licence platform early, especially for larger events, outdoor screens, ticketing, or sponsor involvement. FIFA’s public viewing page states that the platform for FIFA World Cup 2026™ is live and is intended to streamline requests for public viewing licenses. FIFA has a public viewing platform to request public viewing licences for FIFA World Cup 2026™ at publicviewing.fifa.org. Do not plaster FIFA marks in your business hashtags from a commercial account to attract attention. Use generic hashtags and your venue brand. Keep any fan language generic. FIFA discusses avoiding commercial association and restricting company profile use that attracts commercial benefit. Do not build a sponsor wall that visually suggests your event is part of an “official” programme. If you have sponsors, keep sponsor branding clearly tied to your venue event, with generic soccer descriptors and no FIFA marks. FIFA focuses on preventing misleading commercial association and ambush marketing.

How To Market Aggressively, Without Inviting an Infringement Claim

The best compliant campaigns still go big, they just keep the message crystal clear about what you are truly offering your guests.

Make your campaign about:

Your venue’s atmosphere. “Rooftop, big screens, sound on, reservations recommended.”

The fan experience. “Group stage nights, knockout brunches, extra-time happy hour.”

The countries and cultures. Food and drink specials inspired by participating teams, flags, and supporter colors, as long as you are not using Official IP.

Then run your creative through a quick internal “association test” before it goes live:

Does this look like FIFA approved it? If yes, stop. Does this use any official marks, the trophy, host city logos, or confusingly similar variations? If yes, stop. Rework it. Does this combine match schedules with logos or “Presented by” language? If yes, restructure.

Near-stadium Operators: Plan for Clean Zones Early

Clean Zones are map-defined areas around stadiums and other event sites that restrict the commercial activities of unauthorized businesses on match days and the days leading up to a match. FIFA identifies prohibited marketing activities like flyer distribution, the sale of counterfeit goods, and unauthorized ticket sales. FIFA also states it aims to limit impact on local businesses via a “business as usual” principle, which states:

“A permanent, established local business located inside a Clean Zone can keep operating its normal core business activities during the tournament period, so long as the business does not specifically target the event to gain an undue promotional benefit.” FIFA, Brand Protection (Clean Zones)

That means your compliance plan should include:

A “no street team near venues” policy.

A signage and sandwich board review for match days.

A merch policy to avoid counterfeit risk.

Staff scripts for the inevitable question: “Are you an official FIFA bar?” Answer: “No, we are not affiliated. We are hosting our own match-day events.”



If You Want to Use FIFA IP, Do It Through the Right Channels

Some operators will decide the upside of official branding is worth pursuing. The correct approach is not to “wing it,” especially if you plan to include sponsors, ticketing, or large-scale activations.

Start with:

Footnotes

1. https://inside.fifa.com/tournament-organisation/public-viewing

2. https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/3567360896991b48/original/FIFA-World-Cup-26-IP-Guidelines.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.