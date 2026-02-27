Trademark Lawsuit Coverage Gap Most Executives Miss (Video)

Insurance coverage for trademark infringement lawsuits is far narrower than most executives realize.

Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.

Article Insights

William Wagner’s articles from Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s) Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

Insurance coverage for trademark infringement lawsuits is far narrower than most executives realize.

In this video, Bill Wagner, a partner in Taft's Indianapolis office, explains what CGL policies may cover, why willfulness allegations destroy coverage, and how insurer-appointed defense counsel can put companies at risk.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.