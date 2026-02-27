Trademark Lawsuit Coverage Gap Most Executives Miss (Video)

William Wagner’s articles from Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular:
Insurance coverage for trademark infringement lawsuits is far narrower than most executives realize.
In this video, Bill Wagner, a partner in Taft's Indianapolis office, explains what CGL policies may cover, why willfulness allegations destroy coverage, and how insurer-appointed defense counsel can put companies at risk.
