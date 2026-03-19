ARTICLE
19 March 2026

Patenting AI Discoveries In Life Sciences: Overcoming Eligibility, Disclosure, And Inventorship Challenges

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The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries face transformative opportunities through artificial intelligence and machine learning integration.
United States Intellectual Property
Ryan P. Hiler and Dhohyung Kim
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Originally published in March, 2026 in IP Theory, Volume 15, Issue 2.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries face transformative opportunities through artificial intelligence and machine learning integration. However, these technological advances create distinct patent law complications that traditional drug development does not encounter. This article analyzes three interconnected obstacles: establishing eligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. § 101, meeting disclosure standards under § 112(a), and determining proper inventorship when AI systems contribute substantially to claimed inventions. Drawing from recent USPTO guidance and Federal Circuit precedent, this analysis offers evidence-based strategies for patent practitioners, research scientists, and business leaders seeking robust intellectual property protection for AI-integrated pharmaceutical innovations.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Ryan P. Hiler
Ryan P. Hiler
Photo of Dhohyung Kim
Dhohyung Kim
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