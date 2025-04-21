Asia IP & TMT Quarterly Review: First Quarter 2025

At A Glance

Our latest edition of the Asia IP & TMT Quarterly Review addresses the latest cybersecurity, data privacy, and intellectual property developments in Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia.

ARBITRATION – HONG KONG AND SINGAPORE

Developments in Arbitration in APAC: The SIAC Rules 2025 and HKIAC's Latest Practice Note

Data Privacy – China

China Finalises the Measures for Personal Information Protection Compliance Audits

DATA PRIVACY – HONG KONG

Hong Kong PCPD Publishes the Investigation Findings on the Data Breach Incident of Oxfam Hong Kong

Urban Renewal Authority Data Breach Incident Prompts Update of Guidance on Cloud Computing by the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data in Hong Kong

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY – HONG KONG

Hong Kong Celebrates Milestone For Original Grant Patent (OGP) System Since Launch in 2019

TECHNOLOGY – HONG KONG

The Hong Kong Stablecoins Bill and Its Impact on the Crypto Landscape

