Parameters At The EPO (Video)

Parameters are generally used in patent claims to define subject matter which cannot be expressed in terms of structural features. They can be the most appropriate way to ensure that a claim scope effectively covers an inventor's contribution. The use of parameters is common for inventions in the chemical field but they can find applicability in a wide variety of technological areas. This webinar will discuss how the EPO considers claims which include parameters, in particular in relation to fulfilling the requirements of clarity and sufficiency.

Topics covered include:

How the EPO assesses parameters from both a formal and substantive viewpoint.

Unusual parameters and how they are considered differently.

The considerations for pending applications and granted patents.

Practical tips for applicants who wish to rely on parameters.

