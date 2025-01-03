Important Updates To USPTO Pricing And Rules For Federal Trademark Applications In 2025

Revised Fee Structure and Rules:

The USPTO recently announced changes to its fee schedule and trademark application process, beginning on January 18, 2025.

Notable changes include:

Elimination of TEAS Plus and TEAS Standard Applications : These filing options will be discontinued, and all applicants will use a new, redesigned application system.

New Base Application Fee : A uniform application fee of $350 per class will apply to all new trademark applications.

Higher Maintenance Fees : Renewal and maintenance fees will also see an increase of up to $125 per class, respectively.

Additional Fees for Certain Actions : Expect higher fees for extensions of time, petitions to revive abandoned applications, and amendments to applications.

Mandatory Specimen Updates : Enhanced requirements for evidence to prove actual use of the mark in commerce.

: Enhanced requirements for evidence to prove actual use of the mark in commerce. Faster Timelines for Office Actions: Shortened deadlines for responding to office actions, with reduced opportunities for extensions.

What This Means for You

These changes highlight the importance of proactive trademark management. Here are some steps to consider:

Review Your Portfolio : Evaluate pending applications and existing registrations to anticipate fee increases and compliance requirements.

: Evaluate pending applications and existing registrations to anticipate fee increases and compliance requirements. File Early: If you're planning new applications or renewals, consider filing before the new fee structure takes effect.

How We Can Help

Our team is here to help you navigate these changes and develop strategies to optimize your trademark protection. We offer: