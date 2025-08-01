Ex Parte Reexaminations Poised To Make A Quiet Comeback: Discretionary Denial Guidance For Inter Partes Reexamination May Increase Ex Parte Reexaminations

Imagine this. You were just served with a Complaint for patent infringement and learn that, some years ago, your competitor was granted a patent giving them a legal monopoly to exclude others, including you, from making, using, or selling a particular invention.

Imagine this. You were just served with a Complaint for patent infringement and learn that, some years ago, your competitor was granted a patent giving them a legal monopoly to exclude others, including you, from making, using, or selling a particular invention. Worse, after reviewing, you determine that your latest-and-greatest product is uncomfortably close to infringing the patent. Fortunately, you know that your competitor was not the first to develop that technology and that the Patent Office made a mistake in granting your competitor's patent. The day after receiving the Complaint, you dust off a 30-year-old textbook from college describing exactly what your competitor claims to have invented. You know you have the opportunity to invalidate the patent in the district court case, but you also know that process will be long and costly.1 Further, you know that it can be challenging to convince a lay jury that the Patent Office made a mistake—particularly under the heightened "clear and convincing" evidence standard in district court.

Do you have other options to make the wrongly issued patent—and corresponding lawsuit—go away? Today, by far the most popular alternative to litigation in this situation is inter partes review ("IPR").2 A decade ago, IPR was created as part of the America Invents Act ("AIA") to offer a faster, cheaper alternative to litigating validity in district court.3 It quickly became a favored tool for patent challengers–famously earning the "patent death squad" moniker.4 Recently however, guidance from the Patent Office suggests the Patent Trial Appeal Board ("PTAB"), created as part of the AIA in part to administer IPRs, will become more selective about which IPR cases it will agree to hear.5 The new guidance signals a move away from the more restrictive guidance of the Vidal Memorandum and back towards a broader application of the Fintiv factors, with the Director of the USPTO playing a more direct role in the initial discretionary denial assessment.6 These changes may push patent challengers who would otherwise favor IPRs to consider looking for other options. One existing (and significantly older) tool that may be a direct beneficiary is ex parte reexamination ("EPR"). This article briefly explains how an EPR works in comparison to an IPR and explores whether a potential shift is already underway.

A Primer on Ex Parte Reexamination as Tool for Patent Challengers Familiar with IPR:

Congress introduced ex parte reexamination as part of the Bayh-Dole Act in 1980, with it going into effect July 1, 1981.7 Chapter 2200 of the Manual of Patent Examining Procedure ("MPEP") is titled "Citation of Prior Art and Ex Parte Reexamination of Patents" and contains information relevant to EPRs.8 The following flow chart from the MPEP provides a general overview of the process:9

An EPR is an administrative procedure that allows the Patent Office to reconsider the patentability of one or more claims of an issued patent. Unlike an IPR, EPR is not an adversarial contest between two parties. Instead, it is fundamentally a second look by a patent examiner in light of prior art that raises "[a] substantial new question of patentability" about whether the patent should have been granted in the first place.10 Notably, this standard is significantly lower than the standard for instituting an IPR, which is a "reasonable likelihood that at least one of the claims challenged in the petition is unpatentable."11 The most recent data from the Patent Office indicates EPRs have an institution rate of 92.6%12 compared with, for IPRs, 74% for the most recent full year of data (2024) and 65% for the 2025 year-to-date data.13,14 This discrepancy is somewhat balanced by the fact that for instituted EPRs requested by a third-party, 18% result in all claims being cancelled as compared to 41% percent for IPRs which were instituted.15,16

Another difference between IPRs and EPRs is the initiation of the process. An EPR request can be filed by "any person" at any time during the enforceability of a patent, which includes the patent owner, an accused infringer, or even an anonymous third party.17 In contrast, only a non-owner of a patent, who has not previously challenged the patent in a civil action, and adheres to a one-year deadline if served with an infringement complaint may file an IPR.18 Additionally there is no option to file an IPR anonymously as the real parties in interest must be identified in the petition.19 Similar to an IPR, the request must identify prior art, limited to patents or printed publications, and explain how that art warrants institution with respect to at least one patent claim—noting the difference in the standards for institution discussed above.20

However, the biggest difference as compared to an IPR is what happens once the reexamination request is granted. The process shifts to being almost entirely and exclusively between the patent owner and the patent examiner. The requester's role is finished, with the exception of being able to file one reply if the patent owner submits a statement after the proceeding is instituted. The patent owner can then argue against the examiner's rejections and has a broad ability to amend the patent claims to overcome the cited prior art. This process resembles original patent prosecution, albeit with a more focused scope and a specialized examiner from the Central Reexamination Unit.21

Are EPRs Already Making Their Comeback?

Even before the recent IPR discretionary denial guidance from the Patent Office, the number of EPRs was already trending upward:22,23

This corresponds with a downward in the number of IPRs filed:24

A reasonable hypothesis is that the relationship between the filing of EPRs and IPRs is inverse—as less IPRs are filed, patent challengers are looking towards alternatives such as EPRs. EPR filing data for FY25 is not yet available from the Patent Office. However, year-to-date IPR filing data is available. Projecting IPR filings for FY25 based on the currently available data (and assuming a linear relationship) would indicate a further drop in IPR filings:25,26

Only time will tell, but based on these trends, it seems likely that EPRs will continue their quiet comeback—and potentially speed up due to the new guidance on discretionary denials for IPRs. Thus, as the IPR discretionary denial landscape continues to shift, patent challengers should familiarize themselves with this older, but nevertheless powerful, tool.

