Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 76: Two Circuit Cases On Trade Secret Identification, Proof Of Misappropriation And Contractual Damages Waivers (Podcast)

You are invited to listen to Episode 76 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Two Circuit Cases on Trade Secret Identification, Proof of Misappropriation and Contractual Damages Waivers."

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger discusses a recent Fifth Circuit case that addressed trade secret identification and proof of misappropriation at trial, and an Eleventh Circuit case addressing whether and how trade secret misappropriation damages can be limited by contract.

