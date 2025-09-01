Further Exclusions From The Federal Labor-Management Relations Program (Trump EO Tracker)

Expands national security exclusions from federal labor-management relations by adding specific units in the Bureau of Reclamation, Department of Commerce, NASA, and the U.S. Agency for Global Media to the list of agencies performing intelligence or national security functions. It also extends the deadline for related exclusions issued by the Secretaries of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

Grants the Secretaries of Defense and Veterans Affairs an additional 15 days from the issuance of this order to finalize exclusions under Executive Order 14251, Exclusions from Federal Labor-Management Relations Programs.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Further Exclusions from the Federal Labor-Management Relations Program

