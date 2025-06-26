The Weekly Hill Update - June 23, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Washington is reacting to President Donald Trump's decision to strike three nuclear facilities in Iran Saturday.
- Trump will travel to the Netherlands for meetings with other NATO leaders.
- Senate Republicans hope to begin floor consideration of their version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act this week.
HOUSE
- The House will hold floor votes tonight through Friday, taking up appropriations legislation to fund the Department of Veterans Affairs and military construction.
- Administration officials testifying in House hearings include Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Commissioner of Social Security Frank Bisignano.
- The Small Business Committee will hold a hearing titled "Securing America's Mineral Future: Unlocking the Economic Value Beneath Our Feet."
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue voting on Trump's administration nominees and will attempt to move forward with floor consideration of Republicans' reconciliation legislation – though the path forward is uncertain.
- Cabinet appearances in Senate hearings include Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins.
- The Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets will hold a hearing tomorrow on digital asset market structure legislation.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Today, Trump will meet with his national security team at the White House.
- Administration officials plan to provide classified briefings on Iran to Congress tomorrow.
- Wednesday, Trump plans to attend the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague.
