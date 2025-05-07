Strengthening And Unleashing America's Law Enforcement To Pursue Criminals And Protect Innocent Citizens (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders the Attorney General shall take all appropriate action to create a mechanism to provide legal resources and indemnification to law enforcement officers...

Orders the Attorney General shall take all appropriate action to create a mechanism to provide legal resources and indemnification to law enforcement officers who unjustly incur expenses and liabilities for actions taken during the performance of their official duties to enforce the law. This mechanism shall include the use of private-sector pro bono assistance for such law enforcement officers.

The Attorney General and other appropriate heads of executive departments and agencies (agencies) shall take all appropriate action to maximize the use of Federal resources to:

provide new best practices to State and local law enforcement to aggressively police communities against all crimes; expand access and improve the quality of training available to State and local law enforcement; increase pay and benefits for law enforcement officers; strengthen and expand legal protections for law enforcement officers; seek enhanced sentences for crimes against law enforcement officers; promote investment in the security and capacity of prisons; and increase the investment in and collection, distribution, and uniformity of crime data across jurisdictions.

Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Attorney General and the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security and the heads of agencies as appropriate, shall increase the provision of excess military and national security assets in local jurisdictions to assist State and local law enforcement.

