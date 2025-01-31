Restoring America's Fighting Force (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

This order abolishes every Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office within the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security with regard to the U.S. Coast Guard, respectively, including any vestiges of DEI offices, such as sub-offices, programs, elements, or initiatives established to promote a race-based preferences system that subverts meritocracy, perpetuates unconstitutional discrimination, and promotes divisive concepts or gender ideology.

Additional Documentation

