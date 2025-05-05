Wireless Roundup (May 2025)

Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Solicits Feedback on Sweeping Changes to Submarine Cable Landing License Rules and Procedures: In this Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seeks comment on comprehensive changes to the Commission's regulations implementing the Cable Landing License Act, which requires approval and licensing from the FCC (pursuant to the delegation of the President's authority by Executive Order) before landing a submarine cable that connects the contiguous U.S. or any U.S. territory or possession with a foreign country. The NPRM invites comments on a host of changes that are aimed at better protecting submarine cables, identifying and mitigating national security and law enforcement risks related to submarine cables, and facilitating the deployment of submarine cables and greater capacity in the communications market. Reply comments are due on May 12.

Commission Opens Proceeding on Promoting Development of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Technology and Solutions: In this Notice of Inquiry (NOI), the FCC solicits input on increasing the resilience and redundancy of the U.S. positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) system. Amidst a backdrop of increasing concern that the U.S.'s reliance on the satellite-based Global Position System (GPS) for many PNT applications leaves critical PNT services vulnerable to disruption, the NOI specifically invites comment on alternative PNT technologies, including space- and terrestrial-based systems, and opportunities for improving the resilience and performance of existing PNT systems. Reply comments are due on May 13.

FCC Seeks Comment on Opening the 450 MHz Band for AAM and UAS Operations: This NPRM proposes changes to the 450 MHz band to facilitate opportunities for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS). In particular, the NPRM seeks comment on opening the 450 MHz band up to these operations by allowing for a single, nationwide license in the band; adopting flexible licensing, operating, and technical rules for AAM and UAS operations; expanding radiolocation operations into the 24.45-24.65 GHz band for UAS detection operations; and finally, by modernizing the Commission's legacy power rules for Commercial Aviation Air-Ground Systems in the 849-851 and 894-896 MHz band, which is used for in-flight connectivity. Reply comments are due on May 16.

FCC Invites Comment on Proposed Changes to Rules Governing the 896-901/935-940 MHz Band: In this NPRM and Order, the Commission proposes a voluntary, negotiation-based process to transition the entire ten megahertz in the 900 MHz band for broadband use in counties where applicants and licensees reach private agreements to do so. The NPRM invites specific comment on whether the current band rules, such as eligibility criteria, application requirements, and procedures, licensing, and operating rules, as well as the band's technical requirements, are appropriate to facilitate the proposed broadband licensing framework. Comments are due on May 16. Reply comments are due on June 16.

Commission Proposes Changes to WEA Messaging Rules: In this eleventh Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the FCC proposes to broaden the circumstances in which alert originators may send Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) messages using the "Public Safety Message" classification and seeks comment on other changes to the FCC's WEA rules. Specifically, the FCC seeks comment on expanding the ability of subscribers to customize their receipt of WEA messages, as well as additional steps that wireless providers, equipment manufacturers, and operating system developers can take to reduce the rate at which subscribers opt out of WEA. Reply comments are due May 19.

FCC Seeks Comment on More Intensive Use of the Upper C-Band (3.98-4.2 GHz): This NOI seeks comment on whether the Upper C-band (3.98 to 4.2 GHz) can be used more intensively and, if so, how to effectuate such a transition, including whether to use a framework similar to the 2020 transition of the Lower C-band (3.7-3.98 GHz) to a flexible use allocation. The Commission invites comment on a host of related issues, including how opening the band to more intensive use would affect incumbents, potential interference concerns, and transition mechanics in the event the Commission adopts a similar course as it did with the Lower C-band. Reply comments are due May 29.

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for May 22. Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting.

NIST FISSEA Spring Forum: The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Federal Information Security Educators (FISSEA) will convene for its quarterly forum on May 13. The agenda and registration information can be found here.

NIST CSF 2.0 Webinar: NIST will hold a webinar on the new Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0 Govern Function to improve cybersecurity on May 20. More information can be found here.

NIST NCCoE Cybersecurity and Privacy Workshop: The NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) will hold a hybrid Cyber and Privacy Workshop on Genomic Data on May 20. Additional information can be found here.

NIST Seeks Comment on Draft Revision to Secure Domain Name System (DNS) Deployment Guide: On April 10, NIST released for comment a draft of the third revision of its Secure DNS Deployment Guide (SP 800-81). Comments are due May 26.

NIST Seeks Comment on Cybersecurity White Paper on Automating IoT Security: On April 16, NIST released for comment a draft of Cybersecurity White Paper (CSWP) 42 entitled "Towards Automating IoT Security: Implementing Trusted Network Layer Onboarding." Comments are due May 29.

