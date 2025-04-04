Wireless Roundup (April 2025)

Key Wireless Deadlines

WCB Invites Comment on Privacy Issues Related to Text-to-988 Georouting: In this Public Notice (PN) the Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB) within the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) seeks additional, targeted comments on potential privacy issues related to proposed rules that would require covered providers to support georouting with text messages to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline). The PN builds on the record established in the FCC's 2024 Third Report and Order and Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (R&O and FNPRM), Implementation of the National Suicide Hotline Act of 2018. Specifically, WCB invites comment on the privacy implications of the proposed text-to-988 Lifeline georouting solutions raised in that proceeding, including what privacy and data protection protocols are currently in place to protect the privacy and confidentiality of 988 Lifeline texters. Comments are due April 3. Reply Comments are due April 18.

WTB and OEA Seek Comment on Competitive Bidding Procedures for Auction 113: In this PN, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau (WTB) and the Office of Economics and Analytics (OEA) jointly invite comment on the competitive bidding procedures to be used in Auction 113. Auction 113 is offering 200 licenses in the 1695-1710 MHz, 1755-1780 MHz, and 2155-2180 MHz bands (collectively, the AWS-3 bands), pursuant to the Spectrum and Secure Technology and Innovations Act of 2024 included in the fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act. The PN invites comments on a host of procedures for Auction 113, including bidding credit caps, information procedures during the auction process and upfront payments and bidding eligibility, and proposed bidding procedures, among other inquiries. Comments are due April 10. Reply Comments are due April 25.

FCC Proposes Updates to Rules Implementing the CALM Act. This Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) invites comment on changes to the FCC's rules implementing the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act. In particular, the NPRM seeks input from consumers and industry on the effectiveness of the current rules implementing the CALM Act in controlling and preventing loud commercials, the Commission's authority to address loud commercials and the consistency of program volume on streaming platforms, and what further actions the Commission could take on commercial volume to minimize consumer harm. Comments are due April 10. Reply Comments are due April 25.

Commission Launches "Delete, Delete, Delete" Initiative: This PN invites broad comment on identifying FCC rules for the purpose of "alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens." The Notice invites commenters to provide input on deregulatory initiatives that would "facilitate and encourage American firms' investment in modernizing their networks, developing infrastructure, and offering innovative and advanced capabilities." Commenters are encouraged to consider cost-benefit considerations, experienced gained from the implementation of a rule targeted for deletion, marketplace and technological changes, regulatory barriers to entry, broader changes in the regulatory environment, and changes to governing legal frameworks for regulations. Comments are due April 11. Reply Comments are due April 28. For more information, please see Wiley's client alert here.

Commission Solicits Feedback on Sweeping Changes to Submarine Cable Landing License Rules and Procedures: In this NPRM, the Commission seeks comment on comprehensive changes to the Commission's regulations implementing the Cable Landing License Act, which requires approval and licensing from the FCC (pursuant to the delegation of the President's authority by Executive Order) before landing a submarine cable that connects the contiguous United States or any U.S. territory or possession with a foreign country. The NPRM invites comments on a host of changes that are aimed at better protecting submarine cables, identifying and mitigating national security and law enforcement risks related to submarine cables, and facilitating the deployment of submarine cables and greater capacity in the communications market. Comments are due April 14. Reply Comments are due May 12.

FCC Seeks Comment on Opening the 450 MHz Band for AAM and UAS Operations: This NPRM proposes changes to the 450 MHz band to facilitate opportunities for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) systems. In particular, the NPRM seeks comment on opening the 450 MHz band up to these operations by allowing for a single, nationwide license in the band; adopting flexible licensing, operating, and technical rules for AAM and UAS operations; expanding radiolocation operations into the 24.45-24.65 GHz band for UAS detection operations; and finally, by modernizing the Commission's legacy power rules for Commercial Aviation Air-Ground Systems in the 849-851 and 894-896 MHz band, which is used for in-flight connectivity. Comments are due April 16. Reply Comments are due May 16.

Commission Proposes Changes to WEA Messaging Rules: In this eleventh FNPRM, the Commission proposes to broaden the circumstances in which alert originators may send Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) messages using the "Public Safety Message" classification and seeks comment on other changes to the FCC's WEA rules. Specifically, the FCC seeks comment on expanding the ability of subscribers to customize their receipt of WEA messages, as well as additional steps that wireless providers, equipment manufacturers, and operating system developers can take to reduce the rate at which subscribers opt out of WEA. Comments are due April 17. Reply Comments are due May 19.

Commission Opens Proceeding on Promoting Development of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Technology and Solutions: In this Notice of Inquiry (NOI), the Commission solicits input on increasing the resilience and redundancy of the U.S. positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities. Amidst a backdrop of increasing concern that the U.S.'s reliance on the satellite-based Global Position System (GPS) for many PNT applications leaves critical PNT services vulnerable to disruption, the NOI specifically invites comment on alternative PNT technologies, including space- and terrestrial-based systems, and opportunities for improving the resilience and performance of existing PNT systems. Comments are due April 28. Reply Comments are due May 13.

FCC Seeks Comment on More Intensive Use of the Upper C-Band (3.98-4.2 GHz): The NOI seeks comment on whether the Upper C-band (3.98 to 4.2 GHz) can be used more intensively and, if so, how to effectuate such a transition, including whether to use a framework similar to the 2020 transition of the Lower C-band (3.7-3.98 GHz) to a flexible use allocation. The Commission invites comment on a host of related issues, including how opening the band to more intensive use would affect incumbents, potential interference concerns, and transition mechanics in the event the Commission adopts a similar course as it did with the Lower C-band. Comments are due April 29. Reply Comments are due May 29.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for April 28. Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda and public drafts of certain items will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting.

Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on Big Tech: The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights, will hold a hearing titled "Big Fixes for Big Tech" on April 1. More information and a livestream link can be found here.

House Judiciary Committee Hearing on AI Innovation and Competition: The House Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust, will hold a hearing titled "Artificial Intelligence: Examining Trends in Innovation and Competition" on April 2. More information and a list of witnesses can be found here.

WRC Advisory Committee Meeting: The World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) Advisory Committee will hold its third meeting on April 15 at the FCC and via livestream. More information can be found here.

Cyber Corner

CISA Network Diagramming Workshop: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will hold a cybersecurity webinar titled "Introduction to Network Diagramming (SS107)" on April 1. More information can be found here.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Cybersecurity Hearing: The House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, will hold a hearing on April 1 titled "Aging Technology, Emerging Threats: Examining Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities in Legacy Medical Devices." A livestream link and more information can be found here.

NIST NCCoE Cyber and AI Workshop: The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) will hold a hybrid Cyber and AI Workshop on April 3. Additional information can be found here.

NIST Semiconductor Supply Chain Workshop: NIST will host an in-person Trust and Provenance in the Semiconductor Supply Chain Workshop on April 15. Additional information can be found here.

NIST NCCoE IoT Open House: NIST NCCoE will also hold an in-person open house, "Implementing SP 1800-36 and the Road Ahead," on April 17. More information can be found here.

NIST Crypto Agility Workshop: NIST will also host a two-day virtual workshop from April 17-18 to discuss its draft Cybersecurity White Paper (CSWP) 39, Considerations for Achieving Crypto Agility – Strategies and Practices. More information can be found here.

NIST Proposes Updating Foundational PNT Profile. NIST is seeking input on potential updates to its NIST Interagency or Internal Reports (NISTIR) 8323: Foundational PNT Profile, to reflect the Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0. In particular, NIST seeks comment on whether there are additional risks or mitigations that should be added to the Profile. Comments are due April 25.

NIST Seeks Comment on Draft Cryptographic Agility White Paper. NIST is seeking comment on its Cybersecurity White Paper 39, Considerations for Achieving Crypto Agility. Comments are due April 30.

Did You Know?

Wiley's Joshua S. Turner and Craig Sperling, partners in the TMT Practice, have been selected to serve on Law360's 2025 Editorial Advisory Boards.

Wiley launched a Trump Administration Resource Center and Resource Guide to track Executive branch priorities during the second Administration of President Trump. With Wiley's deep-rooted understanding of Washington and today's evolving regulatory landscape, the Resource Center and Resource Guide provide critical insights, actionable intelligence, practical solutions, and guidance across key industries to help businesses stay ahead of the curve and manage challenges in 2025 and beyond.

Wiley created an AI hub, All Things AI, to showcase thought leadership and insights on AI legal and regulatory matters.

Wiley launched a Federal Infrastructure Resource Center, highlighting the federal government's initiative to invest in our nation's infrastructure, including the $42 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Wiley created a Sanctions and Export Controls Resource Center, which hosts our latest insights related to sanctions, export controls, digital currency, cybersecurity and privacy, and other issues surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Check out our Consumer Protection Download Newsletter; the latest edition is available here.

Recent Wiley Client Alerts, Blog Posts, and Podcasts

Key Takeaways from the California Privacy Agency's First CCPA Enforcement Action

"Delete, Delete, Delete": FCC Begins Deregulatory Review

April 1, 2025 FCC EEO Deadlines for Stations in IN, KY, TN, TX, DE, and PA

Hosted Payload S2.E3: Wiley on Space Cowboys

FCC Expands Call Blocking Requirements for Voice Service Providers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.