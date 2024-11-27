Wireless Roundup (December 2024)

Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Welcomes Comment Regarding BIAS Providers' Use of Data Caps for Fixed and Mobile Broadband Internet Service: In this Notice of Inquiry (NOI), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) seeks comment regarding Broadband Internet Access Service (BIAS) providers' use of data caps for fixed and mobile broadband internet service. Specifically, the NOI solicits comment on five categories: (1) consumer data usage trends, (2) the impact of data caps on consumers, (3) the impact of data caps on the consumer experience, (4) the impact of data caps on competition, and (5) the Commission's legal authority to promulgate rules on data caps. Reply comments due on December 2, 2024. For more information about the NOI, read Wiley's client alert here.

FCC Requests Comment on Notice of Inquiry Assessing Customer Service Practices Across the Communications Industry: In this NOI, the FCC seeks comment on a wide-ranging inquiry into communications industry customer service practices. The NOI assesses whether customers "have appropriate access to the customer service resources they require to interact with their service provider in a manner that allows them to efficiently resolve issues, avoid unnecessary charges, and make informed choices regarding the services they obtain from these service providers." In particular, the NOI invites comment on available cancellation methods, access to live customer service representatives, the prevalence of auto renewals, and additional ways to improve the customer experience. Reply comments are due on December 9, 2024. For more information about the NOI, read Wiley's client alert here.

FCC Seeks Comment on Proposed Requirements for Covered Text Providers Under the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: In this Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM), the FCC requests comment on requiring that covered text providers, including wireless providers, support georouting—which would enable the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to route covered 988 text messages to appropriate local crisis centers. Additionally, the FCC tentatively concludes that "Commercial Mobile Radio Service providers must support georouting for Short Message Service (SMS) text messages to 988." The FCC also proposes "that covered text providers be subject to requirements to send georouting data to the 988 Lifeline to the same extent that they are currently required to send covered 988 texts to the 988 Lifeline." Comments are due on December 20, 2024. Reply comments are due on January 9, 2025.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for December 11. Meeting details and agenda can be found here. The agenda includes: Expanding Unlicensed Use of the 6 GHz Band. A public draft of the item can be found here. Updating Rules for Radio and Television Stations. A public draft of the item can be found here. Modifying Letter of Credit Rules to Facilitate Broadband Buildout. A public draft of the item can be found here. Enforcement Order on Reconsideration. The Memorandum Opinion and Order that will be considered can be found here. Three Enforcement Bureau Actions.

The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for December 11. Meeting details and agenda can be found here. The agenda includes: FCC Wireless Bureau Broadband Data Task Force Office Hours Sessions: The FCC Broadband Data Task Force will host two Office Hours sessions, the first on December 3 (mobile challenge thresholds) and the second on December 10 (collecting and submitting bulk challenge data under broadband data collection (BDC) data specifications). More information can be found here.

The FCC Broadband Data Task Force will host two Office Hours sessions, the first on December 3 (mobile challenge thresholds) and the second on December 10 (collecting and submitting bulk challenge data under broadband data collection (BDC) data specifications). More information can be found here. Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force Meeting: The FCC's Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force will meet virtually on December 5. More information can be found here.

The FCC's Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force will meet virtually on December 5. More information can be found here. FCC Communications Equity and Diversity Council Meeting: The FCC will host the third meeting of its Communications Equity and Diversity Council on December 6. Additional information is available here.

The FCC will host the third meeting of its Communications Equity and Diversity Council on December 6. Additional information is available here. FirstNet Board Meeting: The FirstNet Authority will hold a combined board and board committees meeting in Colorado on December 11. More information can be found here.

The FirstNet Authority will hold a combined board and board committees meeting in Colorado on December 11. More information can be found here. North American Numbering Council Meeting: The North American Numbering Council (NANC) will convene on December 13. Meeting details can be found here.

The North American Numbering Council (NANC) will convene on December 13. Meeting details can be found here. CSRIC IX Meeting: The Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC IX) will meet in person at the FCC on December 18. More information and the link to the webcast can be found here.

Cyber Corner

NIST Seeks Comment on Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management: On October 30, 2024, NIST released for comment NIST SP 1326: Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management: Due Diligence Assessment Quick-Start Guide. Comments are due December 16, 2024.

NIST to Host Cybersecurity Workshop on Internet of Things: On December 4, 2024, NIST will host a workshop on "Updating Manufacture Guidance for Connected Product Development," including the NISTIR 8259 series. The workshop will take place at the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Rockville, Maryland.

NIST Seeks Comment on 5G Cybersecurity White Paper: On November 6, 2024, NIST released for comment the third white paper in its series in 5G security and privacy capabilities, Reallocation of Temporary Identities. Comments are due on December 6, 2024.

Did You Know?

Wiley partners Amb. David A. Gross, Kathleen A. Kirby, and Richard E. Wiley were recognized among the Top Communications Lawyers of 2024 by Washingtonian magazine. Additionally, Kathleen Kirby was recognized as a Top First Amendment & Media Lawyer.

Wiley added two esteemed litigators, Stacey K. Sutton and Amanda R. Jesteadt, as partners in the TMT Practice to strengthen client protection against fraud and reputational risks.

Wiley has launched a new Trump Administration Resource Center and Resource Guide ahead of President-Elect Trump's second Administration beginning in January 2025. With Wiley's deep-rooted understanding of Washington and today's evolving regulatory landscape, the Resource Center and Resource Guide provide critical insights, actionable intelligence, practical solutions, and guidance across key industries to help businesses stay ahead of the curve and manage challenges in 2025 and beyond.

Wiley created an AI hub, All Things AI, to showcase thought leadership and insights on AI legal and regulatory matters.

Wiley launched a Federal Infrastructure Resource Center, highlighting the federal government's initiative to invest in our nation's infrastructure, including the $42 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Wiley created a Sanctions and Export Controls Resource Center, which hosts our latest insights related to sanctions, export controls, digital currency, cybersecurity and privacy, and other issues surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Check out our Consumer Protection Download Newsletter; the latest edition is available here.

Recent Wiley Client Alerts, Blog Posts, and Podcasts

Introducing Wiley's Trump Administration Resource Center & Guide – Your Essential Tools for 2025

FAR Council Issues Interim Rule Prohibiting Procurement and Operation of Certain Unmanned Aircraft Systems

December 2, 2024 FCC EEO Deadlines for Stations in AL, GA, CO, MN, MT, ND, SD, CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, and VT

Hosted Payload S2.E2: Greg Coutros/Alien

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.