Wireless Roundup (January 2025)

Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Seeks Comment on Proposed Requirements for Covered Text Providers Under the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: In this Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requests comment on requiring that covered text providers, including wireless providers, support georouting – which would enable the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to route covered 988 text messages to appropriate local crisis centers. Additionally, the FCC tentatively concludes that "Commercial Mobile Radio Service providers must support georouting for Short Message Service (SMS) text messages to 988." The FCC also proposes "that covered text providers be subject to requirements to send georouting data to the 988 Lifeline to the same extent that they are currently required to send covered 988 texts to the 988 Lifeline." Reply comments are due on January 9, 2025.

FCC Invites Comment on Licensing and Coordination Procedures for Space Launch Service: In this Public Notice (PN), the FCC welcomes comment on licensing and frequency coordination procedures for the new commercial Space Launch Service. The PN seeks comment on several issues, including launch site registration, procedures for frequency coordination and changing launch parameters, and post-coordination launch registrations. Comments are due on January 22, 2025. For more information about the PN, read Wiley's client alert here.

FCC Requests Comment on the Mechanism and Criteria for Selecting a Space Launch Frequency Coordinator: In this PN, the FCC solicits comment on its proposed third party Frequency Coordinator selection process for the new Space Launch Service, including the application mechanisms and format, minimum qualifying criteria, and other administrative considerations.Comments are due on January 22, 2025.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for January 15. Meeting details and agenda can be found here. The tentative agenda includes presentations on the agency's work on: Expanding connectivity and access to modern communications, Making communications more just for more people in more places, National security, public safety, and protecting consumers, and The future of communications.

2027 WRC Advisory Committee Meetings: The 2027 World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC) Advisory Committee will convene its informal working groups on January 14, 15, 28, and 29. Informal Working Group 2 regarding Mobile and Fixed Services will meet on January 15 and 29. More information can be found here.

Informal Working Group 2 regarding Mobile and Fixed Services will meet on January 15 and 29. More information can be found here. NICE Privacy Webinar: The National Institute for Cybersecurity Education will host a webinar discussing the privacy workforce on January 15. Additional information is available here.

Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition Webinar: The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition will host a webinar discussing Broadband Policy during the Trump Administration on January 22. More information is available here.

Cyber Corner

Third Notice of Funding Opportunity for Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund:OnDecember 17, 2024, NTIA issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity of up to $450 million for the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund that focuses on software solutions that 1) use Open Radio Access Network (RAN) innovations to generate value for industry verticals such as utilities, mining, and manufacturing; or 2) reduce the cost and complexity of multi-vendor integration through automation. Applications are due March 17, 2025.

CISA Seeks Comment on Draft Revised National Cyber Incident Response Plan: On December 16, 2024, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released for public comment a draft of the revised National Cyber Incident Response Plan. Comments are due January 15, 2025.

NCCoE Zero Trust Architecture Event: The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) will host an "Implementing Zero Trust Architecture" event on January 23. The event will take place at the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence at 11am. Additional information is available here.

NIST Seeks Comment on Updated Draft of SP 1800-35: On December 4, 2024, NIST released for public comment an updated draft of SP 1800-35: Implementing a Zero Trust Architecture. Comments are due January 31, 2025.

Did You Know?

On December 11, Wiley announced the election of its new partners –including Jacqueline F. "Lyn" in the TMT practice who has over 30 years of private- and public-sector experience ranging from national security, cyber, and law enforcement to privacy issues and data governance legal or policy issues.

On December 12, 2024, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) released a joint report with the Department of Defense (DOD) on plans for sharing of the 37 GHz band, as required by the National Spectrum Strategy.

