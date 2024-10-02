Wireless Roundup (October 2024)

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Seeks Comment on Promoting the Integrity and Security of Telecommunications Certification Bodies, Measurement Facilities, and the Equipment Authorization Program: In this Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) welcomes comment on its proposal to prohibit recognition of telecommunications certification bodies (TCBs) and measurement facilities (test labs) that are directly or indirectly owned or controlled by a foreign adversary or other entity that could pose a national security risk. The FCC also seeks comment on its potential consideration of other Executive branch agency lists in determining eligibility requirements for TCBs or test labs as part of its equipment authorization program. The FCC asserts that these proposed rules would bolster national security and help foster a secure and resilient communications supply chain. Reply comments are due October 3, 2024.

FCC Invites Comment on Proposed Rules Regarding AI-Generated Calls and Texts: In this NPRM and Notice of Inquiry (NOI), the FCC solicits comment on its proposed steps to protect consumers from abuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in robocalls, while also facilitating positive uses of AI. In the NPRM, the Commission seeks comment on its proposed definition of AI-generated calls, proposed new rules requiring caller disclosure of AI-generated calls, and potential protections for consumers. In the NOI, the FCC seeks additional comment on real-time call detection, call alerting, and call blocking technologies capable of warning consumers to unwanted or illegal calls and texts, including AI-generated calls. Comments are due October 10, 2024. Reply comments are due October 25, 2024.

FCC Requests Comment on Proposed Changes to the Availability Data Filing and Validation Processes: In this Fourth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM), the FCC welcomes comment on proposed changes to the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) availability data filing process, which would limit data publication on “grandfathered” services, collect terrestrial fixed wireless spectrum authorization information, and require additional certifications and supporting data from satellite providers. Additionally, the Commission solicits comment on amendments and clarifications to several BDC data validation rules. Reply comments are due October 15, 2024.

FCC Solicits Comment on 5G Fund Phase I Auction Application Process Requirements: In this Second FNPRM, the FCC seeks comment on application process requirements for 5G Fund for Rural America (5G Fund) Phase I auction winning bidders. In particular, the Commission asks whether it should require each winning bidder to, during the long-form application process and before being authorized to receive support, show that it has obtained consent of the relevant Tribal Government(s) for access to deploy network facilities using its 5G Fund support on Tribal lands within winning bid areas. The FCC also invites comment on the potential structure of a Tribal consent requirement, and whether such a requirement would advance the goals of the 5G Fund. Comments are due on October 17, 2024, and reply comments are due on November 1, 2024.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for October 17. When available, the meeting agenda will be posted here. The tentative agenda includes: Implementation of the National Suicide Hotline Act of 2018 Third Report and Order (R&O) and Third FNPRM. Achieving 100% Wireless Handset Model Hearing Aid Compatibility R&O.

The FCC's Space Bureau, with the Office of Engineering and Technology, will host an in-person Transparency Initiative event titled “This is only a Test: Understanding Experimental Licensing” on October 9. More information and a link to the webcast can be found here. NIST National AI Advisory Committee Meeting: The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced that the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee will meet in-person and virtually on October 10. More information will be available here.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced that the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee will meet in-person and virtually on October 10. More information will be available here. Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force Meeting: The FCC's Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force will meet virtually on October 15. More information can be found here.

The FCC's Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force will meet virtually on October 15. More information can be found here. Disability Advisory Committee Meeting: The FCC's Disability Advisory Committee will meet in person for its fifth and final meeting of its fifth term on October 18. The agenda and link to the webcast can be found here.

The FCC's Disability Advisory Committee will meet in person for its fifth and final meeting of its fifth term on October 18. The agenda and link to the webcast can be found here. FCC Broadband Data Task Force Webinar: The FCC's Broadband Data Task Force will host a virtual webinar on October 24 regarding challenging mobile coverage data reflected on the National Broadband Map. More information can be found here.

Cyber Corner

Commerce Seeks Comment on Connected Vehicles Security NPRM: In this NPRM, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security seeks comment on a proposed prohibition on certain transactions involving “vehicle connectivity system” hardware and covered software designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of China or Russia. Comments are due October 28, 2024.

FCC IoT Cybersecurity Labeling Administrator Applications Open Until October 1: In this Public Notice, the FCC announces that it is accepting Cybersecurity Labeling Administrator and Lead Administrator applications for the agency's Internet of Things (IoT) Labeling Program. Applications will be accepted until October 1, 2024, but the Public Notice notes that applicants requiring additional time can seek an extension for up to 10 calendar days.

NIST Seeks Comment on Updated Draft of Digital Identity Guidelines: On August 21, 2024, NIST released draft updates to its Digital Identity Guidelines (SP 800-63 Revision 4 and its companion publications SPs 800-63A-4, 800-63B-4 and 800-63C-4), which seek to provide “updated guidance on a wide range of methods people use to prove their identity, from digital wallets and passkeys to physical IDs.” Comments on the publications are due October 7, 2024.

NIST Finalizes Cybersecurity Recommendations for Consumer Grade Router Profile: In September 2024, NIST finalized NIST IR 8425A, Recommended Cybersecurity Requirements for Consumer-Grade Routing Products.

