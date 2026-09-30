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30 September 2026

NASEM Calls For Experts For Board On Chemical Sciences And Technology And Chemical Sciences Roundtable

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is seeking expert nominations to serve on the Board on Chemical Sciences and Technology and the Chemical Sciences Roundtable. These positions offer opportunities to shape interdisciplinary dialogue, engage with federal agencies, and foster collaboration among government, industry, and academic institutions in advancing chemical sciences and engineering.
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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) is seeking suggestions for experts to serve on the Board on Chemical Sciences and Technology (BCST) or as co-chairs or members on the Chemical Sciences Roundtable (CSR). According to NASEM:

  • BCST works in eight areas: Basic Research; Chemical and Energy Industries; Biochemistry; Environmental Chemistry; Pharmaceutical Chemistry; Electrochemistry; National and Homeland Security; and Education and Workforce Development. BCST members foster interdisciplinary dialogue, engage with federal agencies and professional societies, and help identify new opportunities for the board’s work. They examine and recommend topics for project development, discuss funding for studies or workshops, and assist with sponsor and stakeholder engagement.
  • CSR provides public engagement on topics in chemical sciences and engineering and related issues. CSR serves as a neutral forum for technical discussion and collaboration among government, industry, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions. CSR co-chair nominees should be immersed in emerging developments in the fields of chemistry and chemical engineering. Roundtable co-chairs work with staff developing workshops and webinars featuring state-of-the-art research in chemistry and chemical engineering and foster dialog among researchers, educators, students, practitioners, and policy makers. NASEM notes that CSR “will not serve as a source of advice for federal officials, although forum discussions could lead to follow-up action by participants and their parent organizations.”

Candidates should be prepared to serve a three-year term and to attend four meetings annually, with up to two in-person. Suggestions for experts are due October 12, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Carla Hutton
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