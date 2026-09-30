NASEM Calls For Experts For Board On Chemical Sciences And Technology And Chemical Sciences Roundtable

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) is seeking suggestions for experts to serve on the Board on Chemical Sciences and Technology (BCST) or as co-chairs or members on the Chemical Sciences Roundtable (CSR). According to NASEM:

BCST works in eight areas: Basic Research; Chemical and Energy Industries; Biochemistry; Environmental Chemistry; Pharmaceutical Chemistry; Electrochemistry; National and Homeland Security; and Education and Workforce Development. BCST members foster interdisciplinary dialogue, engage with federal agencies and professional societies, and help identify new opportunities for the board’s work. They examine and recommend topics for project development, discuss funding for studies or workshops, and assist with sponsor and stakeholder engagement.

CSR provides public engagement on topics in chemical sciences and engineering and related issues. CSR serves as a neutral forum for technical discussion and collaboration among government, industry, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions. CSR co-chair nominees should be immersed in emerging developments in the fields of chemistry and chemical engineering. Roundtable co-chairs work with staff developing workshops and webinars featuring state-of-the-art research in chemistry and chemical engineering and foster dialog among researchers, educators, students, practitioners, and policy makers. NASEM notes that CSR “will not serve as a source of advice for federal officials, although forum discussions could lead to follow-up action by participants and their parent organizations.”

Candidates should be prepared to serve a three-year term and to attend four meetings annually, with up to two in-person. Suggestions for experts are due October 12, 2026.