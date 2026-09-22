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22 September 2026

Axios Founders Mike Allen & Jim VandeHei: The Case For Simplifying Everything (Podcast)

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Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen join The Lobby Shop podcast to explore their new book Simplify, examining why leaders and organizations fall into complexity traps and how streamlining priorities, communication, and decision-making can drive superior outcomes. The discussion draws on their extensive media and leadership experience to unpack practical strategies for cutting through organizational clutter.
United States Strategy
Joshua C. Zive,Paul Nathanson, and Liam P. Donovan

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In this episode of The Lobby Shop, hosts Josh ZivePaul Nathanson and Liam Donovan are joined by Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen to discuss their book Simplify, released today, September 15. They discuss the experiences and observations that led them to write the book, why so many leaders and organizations become trapped by unnecessary complexity, and how simplifying priorities, communication and decision-making can unlock better results.

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Photo of Joshua C. Zive
Joshua C. Zive
Photo of Paul Nathanson
Paul Nathanson
Photo of Liam P. Donovan
Liam P. Donovan
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