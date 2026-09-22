Axios Founders Mike Allen & Jim VandeHei: The Case For Simplifying Everything (Podcast)

Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen join The Lobby Shop podcast to explore their new book Simplify, examining why leaders and organizations fall into complexity traps and how streamlining priorities, communication, and decision-making can drive superior outcomes. The discussion draws on their extensive media and leadership experience to unpack practical strategies for cutting through organizational clutter.

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In this episode of The Lobby Shop, hosts Josh Zive, Paul Nathanson and Liam Donovan are joined by Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen to discuss their book Simplify, released today, September 15. They discuss the experiences and observations that led them to write the book, why so many leaders and organizations become trapped by unnecessary complexity, and how simplifying priorities, communication and decision-making can unlock better results.

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