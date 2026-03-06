Tax Court Rejects § 743(b) Basis Adjustment In Excess Of $700 Million

In Otay Project LP, Oriole Management LLC v. Commissioner, T.C. Memo 2026-21, the United States Tax Court disallowed a more than $700 million deduction claimed by a partnership as a § 743(b) basis adjustment and reaffirmed the importance of economic substance in complex tax restructuring. The ruling highlights how rote application of the partnership tax rules cannot override fundamental tax principles, especially in transactions involving aggressive basis adjustment strategies.

Background and Deal Structure: The case involves Otay Project LP (OPLP), a California limited partnership formed to develop Otay Ranch, a 22,000-acre master-planned community in Southern California. Over several years, the partnership sold land tracts pursuant to contracts accompanied by promissory notes, deferring income under the completed contract method (CCM) of accounting, which recognized income only as construction obligations were satisfied. After extended development and internal disputes, the partners executed a series of complex restructuring transactions designed to divide interests and facilitate estate planning. As a result of these transactions and subsequent transfers of upper-tier partnership interests to family trusts, the partnership underwent a technical termination under IRC § 708(b)(1)(B) in 2007. Because OPLP had made a § 754 election, a significant § 743(b) basis adjustment was recorded that purportedly increased inside basis by over $867 million for the benefit of one partner's successor.

When OPLP later liquidated in 2012 without having completed its construction obligations, the deferred CCM income of more than $716 million became currently taxable. The partnership used the § 743(b) basis adjustment to offset this income and reported a roughly $743 million deduction on its 2012 return. The IRS, in a Notice of Final Partnership Administrative Adjustment (FPAA), disallowed approximately $714 million of the claimed deduction, prompting the Tax Court proceeding.

Tax Court's Ruling on Basis Adjustment: The Tax Court held that the § 743(b) basis adjustment was fundamentally flawed because the partnership failed to account for the negative capital account and corresponding liabilities that would realistically affect a hypothetical liquidation. The court explained that Treas. Reg. § 1.743-1(d) requires the transferee partner's share of adjusted basis to be determined based on all relevant rights and obligations, including liabilities reflected in capital accounts. OPLLC's massive negative capital position, which resulted from prior tax-deferred distributions, directly contradicted the taxpayers' claimed positive basis adjustment, rendering it incorrect under the statute and regulations.

Economic Substance: The court also sustained the IRS's alternative position that the restructuring transactions lacked economic substance and should be disregarded under the longstanding substance-over-form doctrine and, by extension, the codified economic substance rules. Although the partners argued that the transactions served valid business and estate planning purposes, the court agreed with the Commissioner that the dominant purpose of the reorganization was tax avoidance. The restructuring produced circular flows of assets with no meaningful change in economic positions other than the tax benefits, which the court found insufficient to satisfy the required nontax business purpose.

Penalties Analysis: Despite disallowing the basis adjustment, the Tax Court declined to impose accuracy-related penalties under IRC §§ 6662(b)(1) and (b)(3). The court found that the partnership and its principals had reasonably relied on extensive advice from highly reputable tax professionals, including leading tax law firms, in a highly complex area of tax law. That finding demonstrated ordinary and reasonable care and negated the Commissioner's argument that the taxpayers lacked reasonable cause or exhibited negligence.

The decision in Otay Project LP reinforces that mechanical compliance with a regulation does not insulate aggressive tax positions from audit adjustments, particularly under the economic substance doctrine.

