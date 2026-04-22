Raise A Glass: Fifth Circuit Pours One Out For Federal Overreach

A recent decision from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has brought renewed attention to the limits of federal regulatory authority, this time in the context of home distilling.

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A recent decision from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has brought renewed attention to the limits of federal regulatory authority, this time in the context of home distilling. In McNutt v. U.S. Department of Justice, the court addressed whether a Reconstruction-era federal prohibition on at-home distillation of spirits could be justified as an exercise of Congress’s taxing power. The ruling signals further development in the ongoing judicial reassessment of expansive federal authority.

The case originated when a group of hobby distillers challenged an 1868 federal law that effectively criminalized the distillation of spirits in or near a private residence, even for personal use. The plaintiffs, including members of the Hobby Distillers Association, argued that the prohibition exceeded Congress’s constitutional powers, particularly where the activity was noncommercial and confined to the home. A federal district court in Texas agreed, concluding that the law neither meaningfully advanced tax collection nor fit within Congress’s Commerce Clause authority.

On appeal, the Fifth Circuit affirmed that core reasoning. The court emphasized that Congress’s taxing power is not unlimited and cannot be used as a backdoor to regulate purely private conduct. In particular, the court found that banning home distillation does not raise revenue, but instead prevents the creation of potentially taxable goods, an approach that stretches the concept of taxation beyond its constitutional limits.

The decision reflects a broader judicial trend of scrutinizing federal statutes that rely on attenuated connections to enumerated powers. The court reasoned that permitting the federal government to prohibit any activity that might generate taxable revenue would effectively grant a general police power, something the Constitution reserves primarily to the states. The Fifth Circuit’s analysis echoes themes from recent Supreme Court precedent emphasizing that federal authority must be tied to genuine revenue-raising or interstate commerce objectives, rather than speculative or indirect effects.

Importantly, the ruling does not necessarily create a regulatory free-for-all. Even if the federal prohibition is invalidated, home distillation remains subject to a complex web of federal permitting requirements and state law restrictions. The decision instead signals a shift away from outright prohibition toward a regulatory framework more closely tied to legitimate governmental interests.

For businesses and individuals alike, McNutt is less about moonshine and more about constitutional structure. The case underscores that the federal government’s broad federal taxing authority does have limits, particularly when it intersects with private, noncommercial conduct. As challenges to federal regulatory regimes continue, McNutt may serve as an important reference point in defining the boundary between taxation and regulation.

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