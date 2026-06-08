IRS Whistleblower Program Reform: What Proposed Changes Mean For Tax Enforcement And Whistleblowers

The House Ways and Means Committee has unanimously approved legislation to reform the IRS Whistleblower Program, addressing critical structural weaknesses that have plagued the system for years.

Miller Shah LLP is a national law firm with offices across the U.S., representing clients in labor and employment, whistleblower, securities, and class action matters. The firm also advises on corporate and business issues, delivering practical counsel and strong advocacy across complex disputes and transactions.

Article Insights

Miller Shah are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law and Intellectual Property topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries

The House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved House Resolution 7959, the IRS Whistleblower Program Improvement Act, marking a significant step towards IRS whistleblower program reform. This bill aims to streamline IRS whistleblower awards, protect whistleblowers’ anonymity, and improve transparency around the largest tax avoidance schemes.

For companies, individuals, and tax fraud enforcement advocates, the legislation signals a meaningful shift in how the government incentivizes and protects those who expose wrongdoing.

How the IRS Whistleblower Program Currently Works

The tax whistleblower program determines awards in two ways. Discretionary awards are available when a whistleblower provides information leading to the detection, trial, and punishment of a taxpayer – but no collection occurred. Mandatory awards apply when the IRS took administrative or judicial action and collected proceeds involving (i) over $2 million, (ii) the individual taxpayer’s gross income was over $200,000, or (iii) any qualifying entity. In mandatory cases, whistleblowers receive between 15% and 30% of collected proceeds, depending on how substantially their report contributed to the government’s recovery.

Currently, attorney fees are only tax-deductible for mandatory awards, not discretionary awards. The IRS is also limited in what it can share with whistleblowers: it must notify them within 60 days of a case referral to audit or when the taxpayer pays the reported tax, and may provide additional status updates upon written request.

If a whistleblower is denied a reward or receives a reduced amount, they have 30 days to petition to the United States Tax Court, which currently reviews those decisions under an “abuse of discretion” standard.

For retaliation by an employer, whistleblowers have 180 days to report to the Secretary of Labor, with remedies that mirror False Claims Act (FCA) protections: 200% backpay with interest, reinstatement, compensatory damages, and attorney fees.

Despite these mechanisms, the program has been weighed down by delays. On average, IRS whistleblowers wait 11 years after filing their reports to receive their awards. Processing backlogs have effectively discouraged participation. When awards are not processed in a timely manner, many whistleblowers lose their motivation to make future reports.

Key IRS Whistleblower Program Improvements

H.R. 7959 aims to streamline the awards process for whistleblowers and strengthen identity protections. It focuses on the most significant structural weaknesses with several targeted reforms.

Attorney Fee Deductions

Attorney fee deductions would be extended to discretionary awards and remain for mandatory awards. This eliminates a tax penalty that currently discourages lower-dollar whistleblower claims.

Interest on Delayed Awards

Interest on the awards would accrue if a whistleblower has not received payment within 12 months of proceeds being collected, if the taxpayer is eligible for a refund or has reached a settlement. The rate of interest would match the rate applied to tax overpayments, which creates a new financial incentive for the IRS to process their claims promptly.

Anonymous Tax Court Appeals

Whistleblowers would be able to petition the court without revealing their identity. This would secure more identity protection and remove a common fear of retaliation against individuals who are seeking denied awards.

Judicial Review Standard

Most importantly, the Tax Court standard of review would shift from “abuse of discretion” to “de novo.” Under the current standard, the Tax Court only evaluates whether the IRS arbitrarily or unreasonably acted and if so, the Court sends the decision back to the IRS for correction. This leaves whistleblowers in a never-ending cycle of litigation.

The “de novo” standard of review means the court examines the facts independently and can reach a final resolution without sending the matter back to the agency. This transformation would restore the model of the tax whistleblower program to something similar to the FCA whistleblower program model.

IRS Whistleblower Program Transparency

Finally, the IRS Whistleblower Office would be required to publish its top ten tax avoidance schemes in annual reports to Congress. By showing the public how their contributions are supporting IRS enforcement, it acknowledges the central role that individual whistleblowers play in the field.

A Steady Decline in Tax Fraud Recovery

Since the IRS Whistleblower Program launched in 2006, the United States has recovered over $75 billion with the assistance of whistleblowers exposing tax fraud. In 2018 alone, the IRS recovered about $1.44 billion. However, annual recoveries have fallen sharply – some years have collections less than $200 million, an 80% decline from 2018 highs.

The drop in recoveries is tied directly to the program’s structural issues. Extended delays in IRS whistleblower rewards reduced participation. The lack of anonymity in Tax Court proceedings jeopardized whistleblowers’ careers in the field by opening them up to employer retaliation, or even being blacklisted in the accounting industry. Without meaningful judicial oversight of the “de novo” standard of review, whistleblowers options for recourse were limited when the IRS denied or reduced their awards without a reasonable explanation.

H.R. 7959 aims to reverse this trend by restoring the financial incentives and the legal protections that make the tax whistleblower program worth the personal risk.

Legislative status and Next Steps

Although the bill was passed in the House Ways and Means Committee with unanimous bipartisan support, it must still clear both chambers of Congress and be signed by the President before any reforms take effect. This process could take considerable time. However, the committee’s unanimous vote offers meaningful optimism that IRS whistleblower program reform has political support that reaches across the aisle.

What this Means for Companies and Individuals

For companies, H.R. 7959 is a compliance signal. Combined with ongoing tax changes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the enhanced whistleblower incentives mean that internal tax compliance programs deserve attention now more than ever. Reviewing internal tax departments before the stronger enforcement takes effect may save companies from hefty fines and expensive lawsuits.

For individuals considering reporting tax fraud, the process of filing claims, tracking case progress, and appealing denials remains complex. Navigating the IRS Whistleblower Program can go more smoothly with legal guidance. In cases of employer retaliation after filing an IRS report, handling arbitration or discrimination cases may also require legal representation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.