WSJ PPLI Commentary — The Journal Got a Few Things Right

This week's Wall Street Journal piece on private placement life insurance, "'A Roth IRA on Steroids': Wealthy Americans Find Another Tax-Free Way to Invest" (Aug. 29, 2026), got a lot of attention, and it deserves credit for one thing: the core mechanic is accurately described. Investments within a properly structured private placement life insurance (PPLI) policy grow without current income tax or capital gains tax, and the proceeds pass to beneficiaries income-tax-free at death. That part is not spin. It is simply the law. The title (perhaps AI-generated for clicks) and the balance of the story deserve a closer look.

It is not strictly a super-rich phenomenon, and the trend line is moving in the other direction.

It is true that PPLI, outside of institutionally owned life insurance (ICOLI), bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), and corporate-owned life insurance (COLI), is widely used in the ultra-high-net-worth and family office world. Yet the article's statement that, below roughly $5 million in premium, the fees don’t make sense doesn’t reflect reality today. Further, the market is not standing still. Distribution is broadening toward the mass affluent, mostly through qualified purchaser-eligible structures rather than the lower accredited-investor bar the article cites, not because the rules changed, but because the products, platforms, and advice around them are catching up to a wider client base. I am currently working with a client on a PPLI product built specifically for that broader audience, targeted to launch this fall. The direction of travel matters more than this year's snapshot, and it points toward more access, not less.

“Steroids” are for bodybuilders."Wrapper" is the wrong word, and it matters why.

Tom Callahan's quote calling PPLI "a way to create a tax-efficient wrapper around tax-inefficient investments" makes a clean soundbite, but it detrimentally mischaracterizes what is actually happening. PPLI is not a loophole bolted onto a life insurance shell. It is a life insurance contract, full stop. It has to satisfy the same rules that govern every variable life insurance policy on the market: the Section 7702 definition of life insurance, the Section 817(h) diversification requirements, the investor control doctrine, and the state insurance regulatory framework that applies to all variable products, private placement or retail. "Private placement" describes how the policy is offered, through a Regulation D exemption to accredited investors and usually qualified purchasers, not some separate or looser set of insurance rules.

Unlike a Roth IRA, PPLIs bear mortality and expense (M&E) and cost of insurance (COI) charges and provide meaningful death benefits in excess of the related investments. Calling it a wrapper suggests a workaround sitting outside the system. It is not. It is compliant insurance, tested and regulated the same way as any other variable policy, just built for a different balance sheet and investment menu.

There is more in the article worth discussing, including Sen. Ron Wyden's (D-OR) proposed legislation and the quarterly diversification and investor-control testing that keep these policies honest year after year. Those are conversations for another post. For now, the headline framing is the part worth correcting before it hardens into conventional wisdom.