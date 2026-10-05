The OECD's proposed revision of Chapter VII of the Transfer Pricing Guidelines aims to clarify the framework for intra-group services, with the benefit test emerging as the central analytical principle.

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Key Takeaways

The proposed revision primarily clarifies, rather than fundamentally changes, the OECD’s existing framework for intra-group services.

The benefit test becomes the central analytical principle, with greater recognition of reasonably expected ex ante benefits.

The draft provides more detailed guidance on indirect charging approaches, allocation keys, and documentation, although practical uncertainties remain.

Further guidance could help address evolving operating models and increasingly integrated and value-creating activities including global shared services, AI, data, cybersecurity, and ESG.

ExecutIVe Summary

The proposed revision of Chapter VII of the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines primarily aims to clarify existing guidance and does not substantively reform the principles applicable to intra-group services. In the article “The Proposed Revision of Chapter VII of the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines: What Changes for Intra-Group Services?” published in the French journal Fiscalité Internationale, Principal Elena Bonnet and Senior Managing Director Emmanuel Llinares examine the OECD’s proposed revision of Chapter VII of the Transfer Pricing Guidelines and its implications for intra-group services.

The authors highlight the strengthened role of the benefit test, making it the guiding principle for the analysis of intra-group services. In particular, the OECD draft provides a more detailed definition of the benefit test and explicitly recognizes the concept of reasonably expected benefits. It also provides additional guidance on the pricing of intra-group services, particularly with respect to indirect charging approaches, allocation keys, and documentation. The simplified approach for low-value-adding intra-group services remains largely unchanged. Nevertheless, some uncertainties remain regarding the application of the benefit test and the arm’s length principle in the context of indirect charging methods.

In addition, the proposed revisions to Chapter VII include several clarifications that should facilitate a more consistent application of the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines. However, the evolution of multinational enterprises’ operating models raises broader questions. Further guidance may be needed to ensure that Chapter VII adequately reflects increasingly integrated organizational structures, technology-enabled services, and the ways in which intra-group activities contribute to value creation.

How NERA Can Help

NERA’s global transfer pricing experts can help multinational groups assess how intra-group services contribute to value creation across their organizations. We assist clients in applying the benefit test, designing and supporting arm’s length charging methodologies, and developing robust contemporaneous documentation for centralized and shared services.

As operating models evolve, NERA’s experts can also help multinational enterprises assess the transfer pricing implications of increasingly complex intra-group activities, distinguish routine support services from higher-value activities, and evaluate their contribution to value creation across the organization. Our value chain analyses help identify how value is created, how individual entities contribute to that process, and where relevant functions, assets, and risks reside.

Drawing on decades of experience under the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines, NERA can help clients design transfer pricing systems aligned with their operational models and overall value-creation processes, strengthen positions for audit and controversy, and provide independent economic support in APAs, competent authority negotiations, litigation, and international arbitration.

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