Eight Years Later: The Most Important U.S. Tax Changes Since 2018

The U.S. tax landscape has changed dramatically since 2018.
Following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers, advisors and business owners have spent much of the last eight years navigating changing rules, expiring provisions, pandemic-era relief measures, shifting political priorities and, most recently, the major tax legislation enacted during President Trump’s second term. With many of the provisions originally expected to expire now extended or made permanent, the present moment offers a useful opportunity to look back at the most significant tax developments of the past eight years and consider what they have meant for taxpayers.
1. The Estate Tax Exemption Reached Historic Levels
No development has had a greater impact on high-net-worth estate planning than the dramatic increase in the federal estate and gift tax exemption. What began as a temporary doubling of the exemption evolved into one of the defining features of modern U.S. transfer tax planning. The enhanced exemption reshaped planning strategies for business owners, investors and multigenerational families across North America. The subsequent decision to make the enhanced exemption permanent removed one of the most frequently discussed planning concerns of the previous decade.
2. The Constant Fear of Sunset Dates Finally Eased
For much of the period following 2018, tax planning occurred against the backdrop of uncertainty. Advisors routinely had to consider whether key provisions would survive approaching sunset dates. The possibility of significant tax increases following scheduled expirations became a recurring feature of planning conversations. Recent legislation largely eliminated many of those concerns and brought a degree of stability that had been absent for years.
3. International Tax Became Increasingly Important
4. Tax Planning Became More Strategic and Less Transactional
5. Certainty Has Become Its Own Planning Benefit
6. The Importance of Flexibility Has Not Changed
Looking Ahead
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