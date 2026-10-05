Eight Years Later: The Most Important U.S. Tax Changes Since 2018

The U.S. tax landscape has changed dramatically since 2018.

Following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers, advisors and business owners have spent much of the last eight years navigating changing rules, expiring provisions, pandemic-era relief measures, shifting political priorities and, most recently, the major tax legislation enacted during President Trump’s second term. With many of the provisions originally expected to expire now extended or made permanent, the present moment offers a useful opportunity to look back at the most significant tax developments of the past eight years and consider what they have meant for taxpayers.

1. The Estate Tax Exemption Reached Historic Levels

No development has had a greater impact on high-net-worth estate planning than the dramatic increase in the federal estate and gift tax exemption. What began as a temporary doubling of the exemption evolved into one of the defining features of modern U.S. transfer tax planning. The enhanced exemption reshaped planning strategies for business owners, investors and multigenerational families across North America. The subsequent decision to make the enhanced exemption permanent removed one of the most frequently discussed planning concerns of the previous decade.

2. The Constant Fear of Sunset Dates Finally Eased

For much of the period following 2018, tax planning occurred against the backdrop of uncertainty. Advisors routinely had to consider whether key provisions would survive approaching sunset dates. The possibility of significant tax increases following scheduled expirations became a recurring feature of planning conversations. Recent legislation largely eliminated many of those concerns and brought a degree of stability that had been absent for years.

3. International Tax Became Increasingly Important

The last eight years have highlighted the growing importance of international taxation. Cross-border investment, mobility, information reporting, treaty interpretation and international enforcement all became increasingly prominent issues for taxpayers with international connections. For practitioners serving Canadian-resident U.S. citizens and other cross-border families, international tax considerations are no longer a niche specialty. They are often central to effective tax planning.

4. Tax Planning Became More Strategic and Less Transactional

One of the less obvious trends of the last eight years has been the shift toward long-term strategic planning. As exemption amounts increased and legislative uncertainty became a constant feature of the landscape, many taxpayers began focusing less on individual transactions and more on designing flexible structures capable of adapting to future change. The best planning often turned out to be the planning that could survive multiple possible futures.

5. Certainty Has Become Its Own Planning Benefit

Tax advisors often focus on rates, deductions and exemptions.Yet one of the most significant developments of recent years may simply be the restoration of a greater degree of certainty. Businesses make investments. Families make succession plans. Individuals make long-term decisions. All of those decisions become easier when taxpayers have a reasonable expectation that the underlying rules will remain stable.

6. The Importance of Flexibility Has Not Changed

If there is one lesson from the last eight years, it is that tax planning should never be viewed as static. The tax code has changed repeatedly. Political priorities have shifted. New legislation has emerged and anticipated legislation has failed to materialize. Good planning has always required flexibility. That remains true today. Even provisions described as permanent can be amended by future Congresses. History suggests that major tax legislation is rarely the final chapter in the story.

Looking Ahead

The most significant tax lesson of the last eight years may be that tax policy evolves far more slowly than headlines suggest, but far more dramatically than many taxpayers expect. The current environment is undoubtedly more stable than it was only a few years ago. Nevertheless, prudent taxpayers understand that tax planning is not about predicting the future with certainty. It is about building structures that remain effective regardless of what the future brings.