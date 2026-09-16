GT SALT Team On The Move (September–October 2026 Digest)

- within Accounting and Audit and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
This fall, catch Greenberg Traurig’s State and Local Tax (SALT) team on the road and online, speaking at leading tax conferences and hosting timely discussions on emerging state tax developments. From legislative and litigation updates to property tax, apportionment, and multistate planning issues, our attorneys are actively helping shape the conversation across the country. See below for our September and October digest of upcoming events.
September Highlights:
- Council On State Taxation (COST) 57th Annual Meeting | Sept. 22-25 | San Antonio, Texas
GT attorneys will be well represented at one of the premier state tax conferences of the year. Shareholders Nikki Dobay, John Ormonde, and Breen Schiller will present on key legislative and apportionment issues impacting taxpayers. In conjunction with the event, GT will host a private river cruise dinner along the San Antonio waterfront on Sept. 23. Get more details.
- California All-Tax Conference | Sept. 30-Oct. 2 | San Diego, California
As a conference sponsor, GT is sending two speakers to represent us during this year’s program. San Diego Shareholder Michelle Graham will present on estate tax planning for non-resident non-citizens, and Orange County Shareholder Cris O’Neall will discuss the valuation of intangible assets. Read more.
October Highlights:
- GeT SALTy: Q3 Quarterly SALT Legislative and Litigation Update | Oct. 6 | Virtual Webinar
Join Washington, D.C., Shareholders DeAndre Morrow and John Ormonde and Of Counsel Samantha Trencs for GT’s quarterly SALT webinar examining significant legislative, judicial, and regulatory developments from the third quarter of 2026, including updates on digital advertising taxes, software taxation, and key state tax trends. Register for the webinar.
- Broadband Tax Institute Annual Conference | Oct. 18-21 | Palm Beach, Florida
GT SALT Co-Chairs Brad Marsh and Nikki Dobay will speak at the conference, addressing current property tax developments and effective communication strategies for tax professionals engaging with executive and business stakeholders. Get the full scoop.
- Paul J. Hartman State and Local Tax Forum | Oct. 26-28 | Nashville, Tennessee
GT is pleased to sponsor the 2026 Hartman SALT Forum. Shareholders Nicki Howard, Breen Schiller, and Nikki Dobay will present on high-value transactions, sourcing issues, and state conformity challenges, respectively. Learn more and register.
- Chicago Tax Club 72nd Annual Fall Seminar | Oct. 29-30 | Rolling Meadows, Illinois
GT Shareholder Nikki Dobay will close out a busy conference season as a speaker at the Chicago Tax Club’s annual seminar. Read more.
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