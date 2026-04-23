Suffolk County Filing Period For Real Property Tax Grievances Begins May 1, 2026

The Suffolk County deadline for filing a property tax grievance is always the third Tuesday in May – this year, falling on May 19th. The filing period begins May 1st, giving property owners a short thirteen (13) ...

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The Suffolk County deadline for filing a property tax grievance is always the third Tuesday in May – this year, falling on May 19th. The filing period begins May 1st, giving property owners a short thirteen (13) business days to file a complete appeal. Any property owner that misses this year’s May 19th deadline must wait until May 2027.

Suffolk County is comprised of ten (10) towns: Babylon, Brookhaven, East Hampton, Huntington, Islip, Riverhead, Shelter Island, Smithtown, South Hampton and Southold. Real property tax grievances must be filed with the Assessor’s Office in the town where the property is located. Each town has its own distinct requirements for the filing of an administrative appeal. As such, if a property owner desires to file an appeal on their own, they should research their town’s filing requirements. The one thing that remains constant for all Suffolk towns, however, is the deadline to file – this year being May 19, 2026.

Suffolk County towns generally afford only a cursory review of administrative grievances so a property owner should expect that their appeal will be denied, requiring that they file a judicial appeal (court petition) after the final tax roll is published later in the Summer. Owners of single-family homes can file a court petition on their own, but court petitions for commercial properties and properties owned by a corporate entity must be filed by an attorney. For these reasons, and many others, Suffolk taxpayers may want to seek the assistance of an attorney experienced in real property tax assessment appeals.

See here for list of Suffolk County town websites for specific filing requirements:

https://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Real-Property-Tax-Service-Agency/FAQs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.