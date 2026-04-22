Did Your QSBS Clock Run Short? Consider A Section 1045 Rollover

The qualified small business stock (QSBS) exclusion under Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1202 can materially change the after-tax outcome of a business exit.

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Key Takeaways:

Section 1045 can offer relief for QSBS sold before the required Section 1202 holding period.

A Section 1045 rollover requires timely investment in qualifying replacement stock and properly making an election on a federal income tax return.

Early liquidity planning involves evaluating multiple paths, including partial elections and rollover deferrals, rather than a single five-year threshold.

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The qualified small business stock (QSBS) exclusion under Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1202 can materially change the after-tax outcome of a business exit. When it applies, eligible shareholders may exclude a significant portion of the gain from federal income tax.

The challenge often comes down to timing. Historically, the benefit was tied to a rigid five-year holding period. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act shortened that minimum holding period and introduced a new phased-in exclusion for sales occurring between years three and five.

Still, for stock acquired before the date of OBBBA enactment and when transactions occur earlier than originally anticipated, it’s helpful to understand how Section 1202 works and how Section 1045 might fit alongside it.

The Updated Holding Period Under Section 1202

Under prior law, Section 1202 required a holding period of more than five years before shareholders could exclude any gain. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act changed this structure by amending the minimum holding period from five years to three years and introducing a phased-in exclusion for stock held between three and five years. The 100% exclusion is still only available once shareholders reach the five-year mark.

While the statute now offers flexibility, the exclusion is no longer a simple binary outcome. The amount of gain eligible for exclusion depends on how long the shareholder holds the stock, so tracking holding periods and timing transactions is still crucial.

It’s important to note that stock issued on or prior to July 4, 2025, will still need to satisfy the preexisting five-year holding period requirements to be eligible for the exemption. The shortened holding period applies only to stock acquired after the enactment of OBBBA (on or after July 5, 2025).

When faced with a compelling offer before the applicable holding period is met, shareholders are not necessarily without options. Section 1045 may allow gain deferral through reinvestment in replacement QSBS, provided the rollover occurs within 60 days, and in certain qualifying transactions QSBS rules under Section 1202(h) may allow tacking of the original holding period — potentially preserving eligibility without a formal rollover. Both paths require careful planning and early analysis.

Section 1045 Rollovers as a Bridge to Future QSBS Eligibility

Section 1045 allows taxpayers to roll over gains from the sale of QSBS held for more than six months into new QSBS, provided the transaction satisfies strict requirements.

Rather than excluding the gain outright, Section 1045 defers recognition by carrying it into replacement stock. The holding period for Section 1202 purposes can also tack, meaning time spent holding the original stock may count toward the QSBS holding period requirement for the replacement shares.

A Section 1045 rollover is not automatic. Conditions include:

Timing: The shareholder must acquire replacement QSBS within 60 days of the sale.

Reinvestment: The rollover applies only to the extent that sale proceeds are reinvested.

Eligibility: The replacement corporation must independently meet all Section 1202 requirements at issuance.

Documentation: The transaction must be properly reported and supported.

It’s also important to note that Section 1045 applies only to capital gain recognized on QSBS held by eligible shareholders. Gains treated as ordinary income, as well as sales by C corporations, are not eligible for deferral.

Shareholders should evaluate Section 1045 early in the transaction planning process. Timing and replacement property requirements — similar to those encountered in Opportunity Zone or Section 1042 rollovers — highlight why early planning is critical to preserve future deferral opportunities.

Making a Section 1045 Election

To obtain deferral treatment, the shareholder must elect Section 1045 on a timely filed federal income tax return for the year in which the QSBS sale occurs.

Once made, the election is generally binding. Revoking a Section 1045 election requires advanced written consent from the IRS, typically requested through a private letter ruling. As a result, taxpayers and their advisors should evaluate the decision carefully before filing.

Comparing Section 1202 and Section 1045 Post OBBBA

Section 1202 and Section 1045 both relate to QSBS but serve different purposes.

For shares subject to the pre-OBBBA holding period rules and post-OBBBA shares sold before three years, Section 1045 may allow deferral if the shareholder reinvests proceeds.

For post-OBBBA shares sold between three and five years, a partial Section 1202 exclusion may apply.

After five years, Section 1202 may allow full exclusion, subject to the qualification requirements.

This layered framework provides additional planning opportunities, but transaction modeling requires careful attention to timing, reinvestment intent, and the character of consideration received.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.