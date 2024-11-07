Weekly IRS Roundup October 28 – November 1, 2024

Check out our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of October 28, 2024 – November 1, 2024.

October 28, 2024: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-44, which includes the following:

Treasury Decision 9994, which provides guidance on § 367(d) of the Internal Revenue Code (Code) regarding the transfer of intangibles by US persons to foreign corporations. Effective January 1, 2024, the regulations turn off the application of § 367(d) when foreign corporations repatriate the intangibles to a qualified domestic person when certain reporting requirements are satisfied.

Notice 2024-71, which provides a safe harbor under Code § 213(d), treating amounts paid for condoms as medical care expenses eligible for reimbursement under various health plans. These amounts can also be paid or reimbursed, but if reimbursed, they are not deductible.

Notice 2024-75, which expands the list of preventive care benefits that high deductible health plans can provide without a deductible or with a lower deductible, including benefits for over-the-counter oral contraceptives and condoms, regardless of whether they are purchased with a prescription. The guidance is effective for plan years that began on or after December 30, 2022.

Revenue Procedure 2024-33, which updates the guidelines and general requirements for developing, printing, and approving substitute tax forms as detailed in Revenue Procedure 2023-28 to ensure submitted forms can be accepted as substitutes for official IRS forms.

Announcement 2024-36, which revokes the determination for specified organizations under Code § 501(c)(3) and stipulates that contributions made to said organizations by individual donors are no longer deductible under Code § 170(b)(1)(A).

October 28, 2024: The IRS reminded taxpayers to stay alert against online threats like identity theft and fraud. As National Cybersecurity Awareness Month concludes, the agency also offered tips, such as using strong passwords, enabling multifactor authentication, and avoiding phishing scams, to protect one's personal information.

October 28, 2024: The IRS released Notice 2024-78, which extends the temporary relief provided in Notice 2023-11 for foreign financial institutions required to report US taxpayer identification numbers for certain preexisting accounts. This relief applies to eligible institutions under a Model 1 intergovernmental agreement for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 calendar years.

October 28, 2024: The IRS reminded employers that hiring individuals from specific groups can help reduce their tax liability through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. To claim this credit, employers must certify the eligibility of new hires by submitting IRS Form 8850 to their state workforce agency within 28 days of the employee starting work.

October 29, 2024: The IRS announced the appointment of its new associate chief counsel for the Passthroughs, Trusts, and Estates office, which will focus on partnerships, S corporations, trusts, and estates.

October 29, 2024: The IRS reminded businesses that they can qualify for tax credits and deductions by making structural changes or other accommodations for employees or customers with disabilities. These benefits include the Disabled Access Credit for small businesses and the Barrier Removal Tax Deduction for businesses of any size.

October 30, 2024: The IRS reminded taxpayers that its Alternative Media Center provides hundreds of tax forms and publications in accessible formats, including braille, large print, and accessible PDFs. Taxpayers can download these materials from the IRS' website or request them by phone.

November 1, 2024: The IRS released Notice 2024-80, which outlines the cost-of-living adjustments for retirement plans in 2025. Key changes include an increase in the 401(k) contribution limit to $23,500 and adjustments to income phase-out ranges for individual retirement account contributions.

November 1, 2024: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

