Weekly IRS Roundup October 7 – October 11, 2024

Check out our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of October 7, 2024 – October 11, 2024.

October 7, 2024: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-41, which includes the following:

Notice 2024-69, which provides the inflation adjustment factor and reference price for the renewable electricity production credit under 45 of the Internal Revenue Code (Code) for calendar year 2024. The inflation adjustment factor and reference price are used to determine the availability and amount of the credit for electricity produced from qualified energy resources in the United States or its possessions.

Revenue Procedure 2024-36, which updates the requirements for substitute IRS Forms W-2c and W-3c by detailing the specifications for red-ink and black-and-white forms as well as the electronic filing procedures. The new guidelines emphasize the importance of conforming to these specifications to avoid penalties and ensure proper processing by the IRS and Social Security Administration.

October 7, 2024: The IRS issued final regulations, which qualify certain syndicated conservation easement transactions as “listed transactions,” requiring their disclosure on IRS Form 8886, Reportable Transaction Disclosure Statement, and Form 8918, Material Advisor Disclosure Statement, by certain participants and material advisors. These regulations aim to prevent the use of inflated appraisals to claim unwarranted tax deductions and are effective as of October 8, 2024.

October 7, 2024: The IRS reminded taxpayers that the deadline to file their 2023 federal income tax returns is October 15, 2024. However, taxpayers in combat zones, disaster areas, and those affected by the terrorist attacks in Israel have extended deadlines to file and pay their taxes.

October 7, 2024: The IRS issued proposed regulations, which clarify that entities entirely owned by Indian tribal governments will not be recognized as separate entities for federal tax purposes or be subject to federal income tax. The regulations also provide that these entities may receive the value of certain energy credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

October 10, 2024: The IRS announced it is processing approximately 400,000 Employee Retention Credit claims and is working on expediting these claims while ensuring compliance and preventing improper payments.

October 10, 2024: The IRS announced that the projected gross tax gap, which reflects the difference between true tax liability and taxes paid on time, for tax year 2022 has increased to $696 billion. The IRS attributes this increase to economic growth rather than changes in taxpayer behavior.

October 11, 2024: The IRS issued Revenue Procedure 2024-39, which grants certain entities an automatic six-month extension to file IRS Form 990-T, Exempt Organization Business Income Tax Return (and proxy tax under Section 6033(e) of the Code), for making elective payment elections under Code § 6417. This relief aims to assist entities unfamiliar with the filing process and those facing electronic filing limitations.

October 11, 2024: The IRS extended the deadline to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments for certain individuals and businesses in Arizona that were affected by the Watch Fire that began on July 10, 2024. The new deadline is February 3, 2025. The extended deadline is available to taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including individuals and households of the San Carlos Apache Tribe that reside or have a business in Arizona.

October 11, 2024: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).