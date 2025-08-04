ARTICLE
Did You Know That Gain Remaining After A Partial Exclusion On A Sale Of Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) Is Subject To A 28% Capital Gains Rate?

Before the One Big Beautiful Bill was passed, Section 1202 allowed a taxpayer who held QSBS for a minimum of 5 years to exclude 100% of the gain from gross income.
Marko J. Belej
Before the One Big Beautiful Bill was passed, Section 1202 allowed a taxpayer who held QSBS for a minimum of 5 years to exclude 100% of the gain from gross income. Now, Section 1202 has a more relaxed tiered-system in place, that ties the percentage of gain that a taxpayer may exclude to the amount of time that has passed since they acquired the QSBS. Stock acquired after July 4, 2025 is subject to these exclusion rates:
" 3 years: 50%
" 4 years: 75%
" 5 years or more: 100%

However, all non-excluded gain is subject to the 28% gains rate, not the standard long-term capital gains rates with a maximum of 20%.

Example: John purchases $100,000 worth of QSBS in an AI start-up on July 20, 2025. On August 30, 2027, John decides to sell the stock. The stock is now worth $1,000,000, which means John will realize a gain of $900,000. No portion of this gain is excludable under Section 1202. Thus, the long-term capital gains rate of 20% applies, and John's tax liability is $180,000. If instead John sells his stock on August 30, 2028 when the stock is still worth $1,000,000, Section 1202's 50% exclusion rate would apply. Therefore, John can exclude $450,000 of gain while the other $450,000 is subject to a 28% gains rate, making John's tax liability $126,000.

Bottom Line: The One Big Beautiful Bill allows a taxpayer to utilize Section 1202 for a holding period of less than 5 years, but a partial exclusion does not equal a proportionate reduction in taxes.

