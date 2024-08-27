Client Conversations With Harold Kaufman (Video)

Client Conversations With Craig Budner Video Interviews

Harold Kaufman is the senior director of media relations and communications for sports and entertainment at Tony Fay PR, serving some of the biggest brands in sports and entertainment as well as supporting the growth of philanthropic entities. In addition, Harold serves as the director of communications for SportsMeter. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Harold discusses his 35-year career working in media relations, crisis strategy, and more, focused on the sports industry.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.