17 September 2025

Influencer Lawsuit Dismissed On Procedural Grounds (Podcast)

A recent court decision dismissing a high-profile influencer lawsuit highlights the critical role that procedural rules can play in advertising and endorsement disputes.
Gonzalo E. Mon

A recent court decision dismissing a high-profile influencer lawsuit highlights the critical role that procedural rules can play in advertising and endorsement disputes. While the case didn't move forward on the merits, it still offers important lessons on how courts may handle claims involving influencer marketing practices. For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, the takeaway is clear: even when procedural issues decide the outcome, the underlying risks tied to endorsements, disclosures, and consumer trust remain front and center.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

