Reel Talk Ep 1: Untangling The Web Of IP In Entertainment (Video)

Welcome to Real Talk: Inside the Business of Entertainment, where members of our Entertainment Department delve into the trends, challenges and future of the business behind the entertainment industry through conversations with the people shaping it. Each episode offers fresh perspectives from industry insiders on where entertainment is headed—and who's leading the way.

In the first episode, Anne Kennedy McGuire, deputy chair of the Entertainment practice and chair of the Podcast industry group, is joined by her colleague Bess Morgan, deputy chair of the firm's Brand Protection practice, to discuss the buzz around Travis and Taylor's engagement, brand protection during viral moments, ambush marketing, and insights into launching and protecting new entertainment brands. Explore how sponsorships, merchandising and innovative marketing strategies are shaping the entertainment industry and driving brand loyalty with insider perspectives and real-world examples.

