ARTICLE
10 October 2025

Reel Talk Ep 1: Untangling The Web Of IP In Entertainment (Video)

LL
Loeb & Loeb LLP

Contributor

Loeb & Loeb LLP logo

Loeb & Loeb is a premier law firm focused on helping organizations and individuals innovate, grow and evolve in a changing world. Our market-leading practice and industry teams deliver practical insight and strategic solutions in complex deals, high profile disputes, cutting-edge regulatory issues and other matters critical to our clients’ success. The firm has approximately 450 lawyers across eight offices in the United States and Asia. This material may be considered attorney advertising.

Explore Firm Details
Welcome to Real Talk: Inside the Business of Entertainment, where members of our Entertainment Department delve into the trends, challenges and future of the business...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Anne Kennedy McGuire and Bess Morgan
Loeb & Loeb LLP are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Employment and HR and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in United States

Welcome to Real Talk: Inside the Business of Entertainment, where members of our Entertainment Department delve into the trends, challenges and future of the business behind the entertainment industry through conversations with the people shaping it. Each episode offers fresh perspectives from industry insiders on where entertainment is headed—and who's leading the way.

In the first episode, Anne Kennedy McGuire, deputy chair of the Entertainment practice and chair of the Podcast industry group, is joined by her colleague Bess Morgan, deputy chair of the firm's Brand Protection practice, to discuss the buzz around Travis and Taylor's engagement, brand protection during viral moments, ambush marketing, and insights into launching and protecting new entertainment brands. Explore how sponsorships, merchandising and innovative marketing strategies are shaping the entertainment industry and driving brand loyalty with insider perspectives and real-world examples.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anne Kennedy McGuire
Anne Kennedy McGuire
Photo of Bess Morgan
Bess Morgan
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More