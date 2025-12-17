ARTICLE
17 December 2025

Pryor Cashman Advises On Launch Of $500M Circuit Capital Venture

Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman congratulates The Circuit Group and Create Music Group on the successful launch of Circuit Capital.
Nicholas Saady,Robert DeBrauwere,Robert C. Lamonica
Pryor Cashman congratulates The Circuit Group and Create Music Group on the successful launch of Circuit Capital.

Circuit Capital is a new, innovative music investment fund focused on acquiring and scaling music assets and cultural IP — backed by over $500 million from Create. The fund aims to bring together Circuit Group's expertise and experience in electronic music with CMG's resources, technology and infrastructure.

Circuit Capital is focused on investing in music catalogs, record labels, publishers and other music-driven ventures with a mission to build long-term sustainable value, with an artist-centric focus.

Pryor Cashman advised The Circuit Group with respect to the Circuit Capital deal. The Pryor Cashman team that has worked with The Circuit Group over the last two years is led by Nicholas Saady and includes Partners Robert J. deBrauwere, Robert C. Lamonica, Taylor Weinstein, and Associate Jason Pachter.

Nicholas Saady
Robert DeBrauwere
Taylor Weinstein
Robert C. Lamonica
Jason S. Pachter
