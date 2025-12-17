An Update On Texas Mini-TCPA - Clarification On Consent-Based Text Marketing (Podcast)

Texas has clarified that, under the state's amended ​"mini-TCPA," businesses that send marketing texts with prior consumer consent will generally not be required to register...

Texas has clarified that, under the state's amended “mini-TCPA,” businesses that send marketing texts with prior consumer consent will generally not be required to register as telephone solicitors or post a bond — a potentially major relief for marketers using SMS campaigns. The episode breaks down how S.B. 140 expanded Texas's telemarketing law to cover texts and what the recent court settlement means for consent-based SMS marketing, while highlighting the compliance steps still needed for issues like quiet hours, no-call lists, and recordkeeping.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Alysa Z. Hutnik and Jennifer Rodden Wainwright.

